Bluetooth 5-0 and up to 18 hours of autonomy

These new wireless headphones have been designed to offer the best possible balance between sound quality, long battery life and an affordable price.

The Motorola VerveBuds 250 They have Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which allows them to easily synchronize with all types of devices (smartphones, computers, tablets) and adapt to any situation on a day-to-day basis without the need for cables. Its double connection allows each earphone to connect independently to the device we are using, which further improves stability and sound quality.

Autonomy

Its internal batteries provide 6 hours of uninterrupted use, expandable up to 18 hours if we use the wireless charging case that is included. In addition, they are IPX5 certified, which guarantees great resistance to water and sweat and enables safe use while doing all kinds of activities.

Easy interface

They include a touch interface and an integrated microphone, thanks to which we can make calls with a hands-free function and great sound clarity, and also use the voice assistants Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant. Interaction with Alexa is done through the Hubble Connect for Verve Life app, which also allows us to access additional functions, including locating the device in case of loss.

Optical ear detection

They also have optical in-ear detection, whereby music is automatically paused when a headset is removed and plays again when it is placed back on the ear. The Motorola VerveBuds 250 wireless headphones are available in five different colors: white, black, blue, red and turquoise. The box includes the earbuds, wireless charging case, a set of six ear pads, and a USB charging cable.

