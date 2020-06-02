Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

The Entel League of Honor, better known in these lands as LHE, began its closing championship for the Chilean National Circuit this June 1st.

The instance is looking for the best League of Legends team that, together with the winners of the other National Circuits -and added to the bottom of the 2020 season in the LLA-, will compete for a spot for the regional esports competition organized by Riot Games .

For this occasion, the Chilean championship already had a series of teams that had been making noise. And I’m not exactly talking about the Blues.

Fine Selection

The LHE presents well-known esports houses, such as Azules, Furious Gaming, Rebirth, Universidad Católica and Dark Horse. Kaos Latin Gamers meanwhile, seek to ascend to the LLA again after their decline in regional competition, which occurred last year.

Of the new ones, ODIN Gaming, Salon del Mal and Santiago Wanderers burst onto the Chilean lolera scene.

Everything ready for day 1, papu.

The hype was created for the Chilean fan base.

6 hours a day?

On June 1 and for 6 hours, the signal began in which we could see the first 5 Chilean skirmishes in the Crack of the Summoner.

Six. Hours.

Let’s take it to a level where people work and have a rather limited time.

In two hours 35 minutes of transmission, the second game (35 minutes) of the day was just ending. The first had lasted just over 23 minutes. Total, one hour of game versus 35 minute hour in audiovisual filler.

FREE THE CASTERS

Although the analyzes are appreciated and that surely are for the enjoyment of the community, there is also an extension of such magnitude at certain times, that the temptation to go out to see it in demand is enormous. The extension of the stream also passes the account to the casters, due to the extension of the day.

Such flats did not detract from the transmission, which obtained – according to its organization – more than 10,000 live reproductions (And that you can see in full below).

Results first round

But let’s go to the juicy within 6 hours of transmission that the LVP -organization in charge of the Entel Honor League- carried out on this first day. Those in charge of opening on day 1 were Blue Esports, who, in 23 minutes, played at home and arrived at Valhalla to break the link to ODIN Gaming, with a Syndra from Godvv that devastated, closing a match where the experience of the sports house was key before the Nordic emulators.

With the next team, there was a change in the analyzes, Gonzalo “Wright one” Pozo entering to accompany Elmo in the match between Kaos Latin Gamers and Froztfire. El Rino stomped into the crack, with an early and absolute control of the game against Froztfire, who despite opting for a defensive strategy, 35 minutes into the game ended with their broken link. Pure cold for the frozen flame.

Santiago Wanderers, a team that sustained a defeat last weekend in the #MovistarOSS tournament, knew the victory against the hypeado team “Salon del mal”. A fairly long match compared to its predecessors, in which Santiago Wanderers, thanks to the proper farming and accumulation of gold, managed to champion the offensive strategy of the League of Evil, a team that had a majority of dragons and a baron bonus. A teamfight and carelessness of the League was key to the victory of the “caturros” in the 38th minute.

Rebirth Esports and Catholic University The following teams were in competition, highlighting the dominance of Rebirth, champion of the 2020 opening tournament of the LHE, who, with the capture of all the dragons that appeared in the Summoner’s Rift and added to a baron, became unstoppable, devastating with the nexus of the crusaders at 38 minutes.

The last game of the day was between Furious Gaming and Dark horse. As seen with the clash between the Hall of Evil and the caturros, Dark Horse maintained a mastery of the objectives, capturing dragons, but a correct teamfight in the capture of a baron positioned the skull, knocking down much of the bottom line and capitalizing on the game at 38 minutes.

Today the competition is summarized, with a round that you can continue to count from 18 hours and whose schedule is as follows.

Remember that if you want to follow it live, you can watch it on the LVP’s twitch channel.

