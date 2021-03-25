Blue Yonder to Drive Supply Chain Solutions for Philip Morris International

The international tobacco company will use Blue Yonder’s transportation management solution

Blue Yonder, a global leader in digital supply chain and omnichannel commerce, announced that Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI), a leading international tobacco company, has selected its software-based Transportation Management Solution (TMS) as a service (Software as a Service, SaaS) and in the cloud to complete your end-to-end supply chain strategy.

As PMI continues to transform its business for a smoke-free future by marketing smoke-free products around the world, it also adapts its supply chain, including digital transportation management. To support PMI, Blue Yonder will provide a scalable solution that will help PMI manage global freight by providing visibility, allowing the company to plan, optimize and deliver the right goods while centrally tracking total cost per delivery. As a result, PMI will be able to better serve its business or B2B (Business to Business) customers and improve the ability to extend its reach to serve its end-consumer or B2C (Business to Consumer) base through secondary distribution channels.

“We look forward to supporting PMI as it continues to market its smokeless product category,” said Johan Reventberg, President, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, EMEA, Blue Yonder. “With the requirement for new supply chain channels, the solution will help PMI not only improve its agility in adapting to changing requirements, but also strengthen its resilience to changing conditions.”

By transitioning to Blue Yonder TMS and harnessing the power of Microsoft Azure, PMI will be able to transform your transportation operations by quickly and efficiently managing end-to-end business processes, from modeling to planning to execution, across multiple media systems. land, sea and home delivery transportation. Ultimately, this will allow PMI to communicate effectively and in real time with its carrier community about the delivery status of its products. Blue Yonder unlocks visibility into inbound and outbound transportation operations, plus supplier-carrier collaboration tools, providing a comprehensive overview of available opportunities across PMI’s supply chain network. .

Blue Yonder’s TMS solution represents a step forward towards an open digital platform and enables a customer-centric operating model for PMI. The Blue Yonder product will simplify today’s transportation management operation and, thanks to state-of-the-art technologies, will seamlessly integrate into PMI’s current IT ecosystem.

“Transportation is a strategic process and we wanted to ensure better visibility and product stock control to help us serve our retail customers and meet the ever-increasing needs of our smokeless product category,” said David Cutter, Vice President, Chain Global Supply Department. “Blue Yonder’s TMS was a qualified fit and proven in the market. We are confident that they will be a critical partner for us as we continue to develop this category.”

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is a global leader in supply chain and digital omnichannel commerce execution. Our intelligent end-to-end platform enables retailers, manufacturers, and logistics providers to forecast, dynamically change, and meet consumer demand. With Blue Yonder, you can make more automated and profitable business decisions that lead to higher growth and reimagined customer experiences. Blue Yonder – Fulfill your PotentialTM blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All trade names, products or services mentioned in this document under the name “Blue Yonder” are a registered trademark or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

Philip Morris International: a smoke-free future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is undergoing a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately to replace cigarettes with smokeless products for the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, electronic devices and related accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the U.S. In addition, PMI ships versions of your IQOS Platform 1 device and consumables to Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the US, where such products have received marketing authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration. and Drug Administration, FDA) under the provisional route of applications of tobacco products (Premarket Tobacco Product Application, PMTA); The FDA has also cleared the marketing of a version of IQOS and its consumables as Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP) and noted that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote public health. PMI is building a future from a new category of smoke-free products that, while not totally risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary resources in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific testing, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer expectations and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI’s smoke-free portfolio includes products that heat, but do not burn, and vapor containing nicotine. As of December 31, 2020, IQOS is marketed in 64 markets in key cities or across the country, and PMI estimates that approximately 12.7 million adults worldwide have already switched to IQOS and quit smoking. For more information, visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

