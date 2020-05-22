Pumas He went to Jalisco and overcame, without major setbacks, the Atlas of Guadalajara 3-1, this in party corresponding to date 13 of the e-Liga MX. Jairo Torres he commanded the red and black, while Juan Pablo Vigón repeated for the capitals.

The locals came to this meeting after draw against Monterrey in your past commitment to e-Liga MX. For his part, Pumas he jumped to the Jalisco Stadium after beating in the last minutes the Blue Cross by Jonathan Borja.

Juan Pablo Vigón put the visitors ahead at 5 ′. The blue auria took advantage of a gross error of the goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, who burst the ball to the Pumas player. The 2-0 came in compensation time after an enormous auction of first intention of Carlos Gonzalez.

The thrashed was present at 59 ′ with Pablo Barrera. The Mexican took the ball and, with a right hand, beat the rival goalkeeper. Rivera discounted for the local cause 83 ′, but it was impossible to tie the board in front of the eyes of their fans.

With this result, the blue auria they went straight into the stalls Liguilla in this e-Liga MX. On the other hand, Atlas lagged in seventh position; however a combination of results would get you out of the ‘Big party’.

