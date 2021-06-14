Blue Prism integrates its contact center solution into AWS | News | Communications

Blue Prism has announced the availability of Blue Prism Service Assist on Amazon Web Services (AWS), a smart, code-free contact center automation solution that combines smart digital workers and AWS proprietary services so businesses can deliver more efficient and engaging customer experiences.

Blue Prism Service Assist for AWS combines the capabilities of Amazon Connect and Amazon ElastiCache with Blue Prism Service Assist to create a scalable smart automation contact center offering that aims to streamline response times along the customer journey and deliver a very simple agent-customer experience.

Optimized for fast and scalable deployment with Amazon Connect, Service Assist solution for AWS is available on AWS Marketplace And it is preconfigured to simplify and accelerate deployment so that Amazon Connect customers get increased capabilities thanks to Blue Prism’s digital workforce. Invoke, a veteran triple-certified Blue Prism partner, will be the first to offer the implementation of this solution on AWS Marketplace.

Blue Prism Service Assist connects Amazon Connect to any front office and back office system, including the cloud and previously inaccessible legacy core systems. The unique architecture of Service Assist enables digital workers to multitask and support agents through assisted automation, freeing them from repetitive tasks and allowing them to focus on creating better customer experiences. Native integration with Amazon ElastiCache ensures that company data is available in near real time for digital workers to further accelerate automation. Among its advantages are the reduction of the average handling times (AHT) and call abandonment rates, the improvement of the average speed of response rates (ASA), the increase of the calls attended by agent, the decrease of agent turnover and reduction of operating expenses.

Businesses can also add AWS artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) services to customer workflows. Blue Prism has a library of native integrations with Amazon Textract, Amazon Rekognition, and Amazon Comprehend for out-of-the-box integrations. Organizations can extend cognitive workflows and add intelligent document processing, computer vision, and natural language processing..

“Service Assist for AWS combines intelligent automation and multiple API integrations with AWS for a solution that enables Blue Prism digital workers to support and accelerate contact center transformation by retrieving customer information instantly and nearly in real time on every call received, ”says Madhu Raman, AWS Global Head of Intelligent Automation.

“Consumers want a more personalized and engaging digital experience, end-to-end, and don’t want to be put on hold”Adds Linda Dotts, director of partner strategy for Blue Prism. “Service Assist for AWS streamlines contact center operations to enhance the experience and help businesses create value with every customer interaction.”

The solution is ideal for business contact centers with up to 25,000 agents.

This expanded collaboration builds on Blue Prism’s current relationship with AWS and highlights Blue Prism’s smart cloud automation strategy. Blue Prism’s collaboration with AWS includes a listing on AWS Marketplace, incorporating Blue Prism into an Amazon Machine Image (AMI) instance with a specified number of digital workers, as well as connectors for Amazon Textract’s machine learning capabilities, Amazon Rekognition and Amazon Comprehend, as well as a Bring-Your-Own-License (BYOL) offer for existing customers.