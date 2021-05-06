Blue Origin’s first space tourism trip will be in July

05/06/2021 at 10:38 AM CEST

After years of development and more than a useful delay along the way, Blue Origin plans to make its first official flight from the New Shepard suborbital rocket on the day July 20, 2021. The company will offer a seat to the highest bidder in an online auction that begins today and runs through May 19. In fact, you can visit the Blue Origin website and place your own money bet if you have enough to compete against the great tycoons of the world. The complete process will culminate on June 12, with a live auction that will determine definitely who deserves the seat to travel to space. The money will go to a foundation to promote education in technology and science.

If all goes according to plan, the New Shepard autonomous suborbital rocket will carry six passengers 100 kilometers above the earth’s surface, into suborbital space. Thus, those who travel will not see the entire planet, but they will be able to experience how huge the planet is and observe the curvature of the earth before they return to the ground.

Blue Origin isn’t the only company that wants to take civilians into space this year. Is also interested in this SpaceX, which will as part of a charity flight to fund St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.