Blue Origin to auction a spot on its first space tourism flight

Blue Origin, the aerospace company founded by Jeff Bezos, will make its first suborbital tourist trip on July 20. To the surprise of many, one of four New Shepard spaceship locations to be auctioned. “This seat will change the way you see the world,” the company said in a statement, adding that the money raised will be donated to its “Club for the Future” foundation.

The company has not yet announced the price of long-term tickets, but it is believed that will cost between $ 200,000 and $ 500,000. Those interested in participating in the auction may make a initial offer between May 5 and 19 through the Blue Origin website. After that deadline, participants wishing to bid over $ 50,000 will be required to provide additional information and a $ 10,000 deposit as insurance.

On June 12, Blue Origin will broadcast the final leg of the auction live until the winner is announced.. The first space tourist of the company must comply with a series of pre-established requirements and will sign a contract with the conditions of service that includes a mandatory three-day training in West Texas.

What will the first Blue Origin tourist flight be like?

The New Shepard launch aircraft, featuring a rocket and a capsule, fly autonomously to suborbital space. Unlike orbital flights, in which spacecraft circle the planet, the Blue Origin capsule you will reach an altitude of more than 100 kilometers for a few minutes. Six minutes after takeoff, the crew will be able to experience weightlessness. The capsule has huge windows so that passengers can gaze out into space.

Nine minutes later the capsule will be in the process of descent and the parachutes will take off to slow down. Finally, the crew of the Blue Origin space tourist flight will land in the Texas desert, about a mile from the launch pad.

Blue Origin is not the only company interested in space tourism. Recently Spacex, led by Elon Musk, announced its first mission into space with an all-civilian crew. Virgin galactic, founded by Richard Branson, is also looking to get people into space starting in 2022. While this is a niche market, some moguls see potential in this type of travel.

Related