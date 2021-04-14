Blue Origin takes a key step to take astronauts into space

Today was a significant day for Blue origin. The aerospace company led by Jeff Bezos – still CEO of Amazon – achieved launch and successfully land the New Shepard, the ship with which they intend to take astronauts into space. Of course, it was a test designed not only to check the operation of all the systems involved in takeoff and landing, but also put the communication equipment to be used by the crew to the test.

It’s important pointing that New Shepard is a reusable ship. That is, it can take astronauts into space and then return to Earth to undertake other missions in the future. Does it sound familiar to you? Yes, this is the vision of Spacex, a company that has dominated reusable rocket launches in recent years. Nonetheless, Blue Origin wants to become a serious competitor to those led by Elon Musk.

Unlike other tests from both Blue Origin and SpaceX, the New Shepard test involved the participation of humans inside the ship. Mind you, this only happened for a brief period before takeoff. The goal of these people was to make sure that the communication system was working properly. In the future, when a real mission is carried out, its place will be taken by the astronauts. Fortunately for Blue Origin everything went according to plan.

Despite being a test, the engineers who boarded the New Shepard made the usual route of the astronauts to reach the launch pad — in case there were doubts about the seriousness of the test. Also, the countdown was temporarily stopped to allow them to descend before takeoff. The latter, by the way, did not have any complications. The Blue Origin rocket left the surface and reached an altitude of approximately 104 kilometers when it detached its capsule.

7 minutes later, New Shepard’s thruster returned to the surface and landed perfectly. And we highlighted “perfect” because it gave the impression of being a fairly simple process, but in reality it is not. For its part, the capsule also returned safely. What’s next for Blue Origin after the successful trial? It remains to do a test that simulates the next part of the mission with a real crew. This implies that the astronauts return to the surface aboard the capsule and a team pick them up at the landing point. So there is still a long way to go before they achieve manned flight certification.

