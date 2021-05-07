Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ company, to launch the first space tourism flight on July 20



The New Shepard capsule will be able to transport six people to the edge of space.

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space company, announced Wednesday that will take its first crew of astronauts to space on July 20 where one of the seats on board will be auctioned publicly. The launch date of the New Shepard capsule coincides with the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

So far the space company of the owner of Amazon has not put up the tickets for sale or published information on the prices that the New Shepard flights will have, which is the capsule that accommodates six people to travel beyond the edge of space. However, a public auction will be held to secure a seat for the first pitch.

Until May 19, the auction will be held online and you can bid for a maximum of $ 50,000. The company will require a deposit of $ 10,000 dollars for those who want to aspire to occupy a place. The final auction will take place on June 12.

A video from the Blue Origin company mentions that the auction for the first seat will benefit the Club for the Future foundation.

During the test flights the New Shepard capsule has reached an altitude of more than 340,000 feet. The capsule has huge windows for passengers to have a view for a few minutes in zero gravity before returning to Earth.

So far the company has never flown the New Shepard with passengers on board but has tested the capsule and rocket more than a dozen times in the Texas desert.

On July 20th, #NewShepard will fly its first astronaut crew to space. We are offering one seat on this first flight to the winning bidder of an online auction. Anyone can place an opening bid by going to https://t.co/6DpTdTxo36. #GradatimFerociter pic.twitter.com/jBMFYX7xHg – Blue Origin (@blueorigin) May 5, 2021

What will the trip to the edge of space be like?

The Blue Origin rocket will be launched vertically and the propellant will break off at an altitude of about 75 kilometers to land again on a platform. When the capsule reaches its maximum point passengers on board will be able to float in zero gravity for a few minutes and observe the curvature of space to later return to Earth through the help of several parachutes before landing in the Texas desert.

Bezos, the richest man in the world, has expressed his intention that humans can return to the moon. In 2019 his company presented the mockup of a lunar landing spacecraft, called Blue Moon, whose objective will be to take humans to the Moon before 2024.

