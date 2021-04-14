Blue Origin, about to do its test to take astronauts into space

Blue Origin has yet to do some testing before launching astronauts into space. But he is preparing for it very hard and this Wednesday he has a scheduled astronaut test which can be seen live, as announced by the company. In addition to doing all the belt checks and communications reserved for astronauts; the New Shepard rocket will have a very special traveler.

Blue Origin is an aerospace company created by the CEO of Amazon, Jeff bezos. The tests can be viewed on your website or YouTube channel from the 15:15 UTC. That is, at 17:15 Iberian Peninsula time and the 10:15 Mexico City time. An hour before takeoff, the direct will begin. The launch will take place in West Texas.

One of the most important things about this launch is the astronaut test. Blue Origin now has to check that everything about the people coming aboard its New Shepard ship is fine. Therefore, they will carry out all security tests and communications with real people. Well, almost all of them. No real person will make the suborbital flight, although the Mannekin Skywalker, a test dummy from Blue Origin to see if astronauts would be safe on the spacecraft.

Astronaut test

SpaceX is the only company that has achieved, at the moment, the certification to take astronauts to the International Space Station

Before the New Shepard takes off, Blue Origin personnel will enter the spacecraft and sit in the astronauts’ places. There they will test the operation of the communications and, later, they’ll let the Mannekin Skywalker do his job. They will exit the ship and the rocket will lift off.

In fact, the staging will get to such a point that when the rocket lands, Blue Origin employees will go back inside and they will come out as if they themselves had been through the entire test of suborbital flight, according to Techcrunch.

Up to now Spacex, Elon Musk’s aerospace company, It is the only one that has achieved so far the certification to carry astronauts (and people) in their Crew Dragon rockets. The company has made two trips with astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

Follow the process live

The live will begin one hour before launch, at 14:15 UTC. That is, at 4:15 p.m. in the Iberian Peninsula and at 9:15 a.m. in Mexico City. In these images we are not only going to see the takeoff itself but also Blue Origin will teach the astronaut test. This will help you know what the space tourism flights that the company offers in the future. In fact, this is the objective since the only flights that the New Shepard will be able to offer will, in principle, be suborbital.

The live launch of Blue Origin and the astronaut test can be followed from the Bezos company website and YouTube, but also through this video:

