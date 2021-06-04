‘Blue Miracle’, why is this terrible Netflix movie already at No. 1?

Milagro Azul, the newest Netflix movie directed by Julio Quintana, has the sense tone of a typical family drama, but with very little originality. And that is a weak point that shows itself very soon. From the first sequences there is no doubt about what will happen and the challenge that the script will have to face to make it attractive. However, and despite everything, in a few hours it is number one in the ranking of the most viewed movies on the platform.

An impossible competition, teamwork, an unexpected triumph against an arrogant opponent. How many times can it be counted the same history without falling into clichés? Quintana makes a good attempt to relate an argument about overcoming loaded with good intentions, but without enough skill to make it novel.

It’s not about the director not trying in this Netflix movie. The story of a group of marginalized children who try to succeed in a close fishing competition it is the quintessence of well-intentioned cinema. And perhaps, because of that, it drags all the plot twists that define an almost familiar subgenre. But Quintana strives to give his characters vitality and the plot of a certain bittersweet air. The result is a combination of the enthusiasm of any film based on hope, and also on the journey through spiritual growth. However, the script cannot exceed its status as a film destined to move.

The group of dispossessed children who must join forces for a common cause, noble and uplifting, meets all the tropes of the drama

It is a combination that at times it is uncomfortable. Based on a true story, the plot has the potential to detach itself from the sense of pursuit of purpose to achieve something more comprehensive. The group of dispossessed children who must join forces for a common cause, noble and uplifting, meets all the tropes of the drama.

From the pain of loss, to the inevitable traumas of poverty and situations that his characters go through, Milagro Azul tries to be inspiring. It is at times, and especially when you forget to give a message. The best moments of Quintana’s script are those most focused on the way his characters show their humanity.

But the need to make it clear that this It is a movie in which the good triumphs generates a certain uncomfortable moral air. Over and over again, Milagro Azul draws on the perception of poverty, abandonment, and concern for the future to lay out the general story. And it is this inability to give vitality to the central argument one of the fundamental problems of the feature film.

‘Milagro Azul’: to the sea in search of hope

Relationships between troubled children and adults who regain their faith thanks to them abound in the movies. Especially at present, in which moderately successful phenomena such as McFarland, USA (2015) have explored the idea from a certain ingenious spectrum.

However, Milagro Azul does not. The director seems more interested in show a certain heroic air in a generic tour of a topical story. Furthermore, the great cliches of similar dramas are more visible than ever, in the manner of a very blatant moralistic sermon.

Omar (Jimmy Gonzáles) plays a man with a painful past, who must face his own pain and sins for the well-being of the children in his care. Of course, the grudging savior condition has an artificial tone that is most of the time uncomfortable.

The sea as a last resort in this movie

Bisbee’s fishing tournament then becomes the possibility of saving the refuge that Omar runs and also the driving force behind the plot of this Netflix movie. There is no middle ground between reflecting on the pains of poverty and exclusion and the notion of triumph.

Much less when it is decided that Wade (Dennis Quaid) is the man who must sustain this bumpy journey to triumph. Quintana manages as best he can the idea of ​​this metaphor of the transition towards inner reconciliation. But he does it with so little skill that all his intention to show the strength of a united front for a noble goal immediately wanes.

Instead, the film has real trouble solving the view on good and evil, responsibility and morals. In an uncomfortable complicity Omar, Wade and the children fight to succeed without the goal being clear or worse yet, the means to make it credible.

A little more boldness and personality are missing

Milagro Azul is filled with a photograph that emphasizes the sea– and blue tones – as a metaphor for the transition. He does so through the direction of Santiago Benet Mari, who gives the film its most luminous and radiant visual moments. But the visuals have a bombastic tone compared to the script, which is unable to sustain that notion of the ocean as a setting.

For his last sequences – and when the result of the epic feat in miniature is already evident – Milagro Azul played his best plot cards. He did it without any success, neither enthusiasm and with an irregular result that is disappointing. A little more boldness and personality are missing. The most disappointing point of a Netflix movie that could be better than it is.

