Blue lace Ana Cheri captivates her fans, it’s tiny! | Instagram

The American model and businesswoman Ana Cheri managed to make her fans fall in love again thanks to her most recent publication, using blue lace in their micro garments.

Undoubtedly, the beautiful celebrity and Internet star has an exquisite figure that her followers on Instagram and Twitter have more than lovers.

This undoubtedly increases exponentially the moment you publish this type of content, wearing your cute curves in tiny swimsuits or in this case interiors.

Ana Cheri made the publication on Friday, April 15, in addition to wearing this delicious lace, she is also wearing a long-sleeved button-down shirt.

Although this is unbuttoned and quite open, it looks more like an ornament, because it is transparent and surely does not cover anything of the beautiful model.

Apparently the day before at night he had recorded content for his account OnlyFans, as indicated in his description, the image by the way he shared it on Instagram.

The publication has more than 169 thousand red hearts, surely more than one was more than accelerated due to its beauty and marked curves that so many Internet users have fallen in love with.