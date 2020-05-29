Blue jeanssays goodbye to his “best” creation with “Julia’s promise”, the latest installment in the “The Invisible Girl” trilogy, which he describes as a “complex work despite being youth literature” and which opens a stage of creative uncertainty for the coronavirus: “I have no idea what I’m going to do from now on.”

“I do not leave the house, I only go out to throw the garbage, now everything is very difficult for me, I have not even met with Planeta to see what will happen next, the future is neither black nor white now because of the coronavirus everything has been postponed “, regrets Francisco de Paula, as this Seville author is called, who shut himself up at his house on March 7.

But before this confinement began, his life was different, and he took the light rail every day to go to the central cafeteria where he has created the 13 books that have established him as the leading author of children’s literature in our country. He did it to write “Julia’s promise”, a book with which he closes the trilogy that started in 2018 and with which he said goodbye to the “hearts” that starred in his previous novels to make way for the youth thriller, a new genre with which he has maintained his success and with which he created the character of Julia, his “best character”.

“Julia has a very rich evolution for an author because I have been able to treat a happy character who in the second book loses track of who he is, even does not control who he falls in love with. And in the third book he passes to university with maturity and he has a relationship with a girl, he is a very rich character, “he says.

Blue Jeans places Julia in her first year of Criminology, where one of her teachers will propose to analyze the case of a psychologist who died by hanging. But soon Julia will discover that this death was not a suicide. Despite being sure that “he could do more things” with her, the Sevillian (1978) says that this character has reached the end, “the best ending”. He affirms: “Yes, the final idea has been better than what I could think, it has turned out as I wanted, it is a complex book within which it is a youth novel, with many nuances, I have recovered the previous essence, there are love triangles, there is love, conflicting youth themes. I wanted it to be a party finale, the last dance of Blue Jeans. ” But there are Blue Jeans for a while (it has three more closed books). With nuances, because with the current situation you need “security” to know when the next project will go ahead: “I do not know if it will be this year or the next.”

“A trilogy closes, I have 13 written youth books and I have taken it as if it were my last youth book and that is why I wanted to say goodbye in style, I have filled it with winks to my lifelong readers, even with characters from other books, “he explains, not without anticipating that in his head he has” many plots, many stories that may be police plots and thrillers, “although he does not assure that he continues along this line.

Kensington Palace has had to face the publication of a report that they did not like at all. Tatler magazine has dedicated its summer issue toCatherine Middletonwith an extensive report titledCatherine the Great, Catherine the Great, in a comparison with the Russian empress.

The text is signed by the acclaimed journalistAnna Pasternak, an expert in the British Royal House who claims to have very relevant testimonies from the closest circle of the Duchess.

Among the things that this report tells, what stands out the most is the origin of the confrontation withMeghan Markle. Much had been said about the bad relationship that both sisters-in-law could have. Although at first it seemed that they were taking a thousand wonders, the waters began to get cloudy when the engagement between the actress and Prince Henry became real. The reason for the dispute between the two women were stockings, something so insignificant that it seems illogical, but that as Anna Pasternak points out, marked a before and after in their relationship.

The confrontation for these stockings occurred at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Henry. The Duchess of Cambridge wanted the little bridesmaids – one of them was her daughterCharlotte– wear stockings under your dresses because that was the protocol.

For her part, Meghan was against it, considering that the little ones were going to be hot and uncomfortable when their wedding was celebrated on May 19.

Finally the bride won and Catalina was left without stockings. A tension that would have increased until this January the Dukes of Sussex announced their departure from the British Royal House. This decision would also not have pleased Prince William’s wife, who feels that this situation will increase their workload.

In response to this report, the House of the Dukes of Cambridge has been quick to deny some information and to ensure that the information provided by the journalist is not entirely true. Even so, it does not say anything about whether the issue of “socks of discord” is true or not, an administrative silence that could lead us to the clue that it was a real event.

On the other hand, the Duke of Cambridge, grandson of the queenIsabel II, He has admitted that his poor eyesight helped him overcome the anxiety caused by having to make important speeches, since the faces of the audience were blurred.

Prince’s sonCarlosand second in the line of succession to the British throne, 37, made this confession on the occasion of a documentary about the importance of maintaining mental health. Speaking about a possible anxiety about being the center of media attention, Prince William revealed that he did go through it when he had significant speeches ahead.

“My vision started to decrease a little bit as I got older, and I didn’t use contact lenses when I was working, so when I gave speeches I couldn’t see anybody’s faces,” admitted the son of the deceased.Diana of Wales, in a documentary that aired last night on the BBC.

“And that helps,” he added, “because they are blurred faces and because you can’t see anyone who is looking at you. I can see enough to read the paper and that kind of thing, but I couldn’t see the whole room. And that really helped with my anxiety. “

Last year Prince William paid tribute to his great-grandfather the kingGeorge VI(Elizabeth II’s father) for the difficulties he had in public speaking due to his stuttering.

