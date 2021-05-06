Blue Jays send George Springer to injured list

The bad news keeps reaching the Toronto Blue Jays with respect to George springer, who for the second time at the start of the season of MLB are forced to send up to disabled list to the star in center field.

George springer was forced to only participate in two games between April 28 and 30, after facing discomfort due to tear in the abdominal muscle, followed by dealing with discomfort in the quadriceps, in addition to now being sent back to the injured list by a right quadruple tension.

According to reports from the reporter for The Athletic, Kaitlyn McGrath, who offered the details of a new injury of the center fielder of MLB, George springer, who, with a quadruple right tension, is once again placed on the injured list of the Canadian organization, the Toronto Blue Jays.

The reports provided by the aforementioned reporter also indicated that the veteran player after undergoing an MRI, shows an aggravation of his main injury to the right quadriceps, which is why he now suffers from a quadruple right tension.

George springer, after only participating in two matches in April in the MLB, followed by two others in May, has resulted in his statistics with a batting average of .200, 2 home runs and 3 RBIs; entering to do replaced by the outfielder Jonathan Davis, who participates in the alternate field of the Blue jays, playing 16 games this 2021 in MLB.