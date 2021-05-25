Blue Jays raise super “abusive” prospect from minor league mound

The Toronto Blue Jays boarded one of their best prospects from the mound, young Alek Manoah at Big leagues.

In the midst of injury issues and their starters, the Toronto Blue Jays together with Charlie Montoyo they made the decision to call Alek Manoh, their third best prospect of the MLB.

How good has Alek Manoah been in the Minors?

In about two seasons in the Minor Leagues, he accumulates an ERA of 1.54 in 35 innings with 47 strikeouts, that is, he only needed less than 40 innings to be called up to the majors, letting it be known that he is one of the best and with more projections in the MLB.

Manoah is 6’6 with 260 pounds, throws and bat right, was born on 9/1/1998 in Homestead, FL, was chosen in the 11th pick of the first round of the 2019 draft.

Not all pitchers come up on such short notice in the minors, not even the current good ones, such as Gerrit Cole, Shane Bieber, Justin Verlander, Jacob Degrom, Trevor Bauer and Clayton Kershaw. That Alek Manoah was uploaded so fast leaves a lot to think about and analyze.