Blue Jays pitcher exploded in front of his teammate for making a mistake in the middle of the game

Pitcher Ross Stripling was angered by Joe Panik for a defensive error he made at third base for which Giancarlo Stanton reached base at al MLB.

Through the game of the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees, many things were seen, such as a Gary Sánchez who has 4 homers with 10 RBIs in his last 15 games and a Gerrit Cole who threw up to 101 miles in 8 innings with 4 strikeouts.

However, Ross Stripling showed his frustration as he dominated Giancarlo Stantom and the third baseman had problems executing his shot, which caused Stanton to have a collision with Vladimir Guerrero Jr and the ball did not arrive on time or in the right direction .

Ross Stripling reacted angrily by yelling at his partner Joe Panik in the middle of the field, something that looked very bad because he did not show any camaraderie in the MLB.

