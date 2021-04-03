Blue Jays make fun of Gary Sánchez after a mistake and show of frustration

The Dominican of the Yankees of New York in the MLB, Gary Sanchez committed a error defensive and the Toronto Blue Jays official website trolled him.

With runners in first and second, Corey Kluber threw an extremely uncomfortable break which Gary Sanchez he failed to control in the best way, allowing the runner to reach third.

In the same batter, Corey Kluber struck out the second out of the inning and that’s when Sanchez he shot to second with a runner on third, the shot was poor quality and ended in center field. Danny Jansen scored and the Blue Jays tied the game by the minimum.

Then the Blue Jays page shared the video saying “Let’s go Kraken.” At the time of making the mistake, the Dominican made a gesture of frustration in full MLB 2021.

Here the video: