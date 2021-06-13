Blue Jays hit Red Sox with homers

BOSTON.

Marcus semien hit a two-run homer, one of Toronto’s three homers in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to 25 road games, and the AZulejos rallied from a tough loss to crush the Red Sox 7-2 on Saturday of Boston.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Reese McGuire also blew the wall for the Blue Jays, who had lost four of their last five games. They blew a 5-1 lead and lost 6-5 in the first game of the series on Friday.

Rafael Devers hit an RBI triple for the Red Sox, who had won seven of their last nine games.

Guerrero Jr. kicked off Toronto’s offense with his 20th home run in the majors, a two-run dash estimated at 439 feet off Nick Pivetta who left Fenway Park passing over the Green Monster in the first entrance.

Bichette hit a homerun that went even further, traveling an estimated distance of 468 feet, after Semien’s plank.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.