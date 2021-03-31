Blue Jays fire Dominican pitcher who did not allow runs at Spring Training

The Toronto Blue Jays they fired the Dominican pitcher Francisco Liriano despite the fact that he threw wonderfully at the Spring Training of the MLB.

Liriano is one of the best Dominican starting pitchers to have gone through the MLBBut because of how difficult the business is, he underwent a new role in his career and that of being a reliever.

Francisco Liriano signed a Minor League contract with the Blue jays knowing that it was not easy and more coming out of the bullpen, however, he ended up pitching 7 innings without allowing runs.

It is expected that a team will sign it again, since, they saw that it still has to continue in the MLB Even if it’s not making long-term starts, but still, we’re talking about a left-handed pitcher who was once all-star.

