Blue Jays closer abused Yankees and Gary Sanchez with 100 mph fastballs

The closer of the Toronto Blue Jays abused the Yankees of New York with 100-mile straights to close out his first game of the MLB.

Injured Blue Jays closer Kirby Yates suffered an injury that will possibly put him out for the rest of the season, however they have found a great response.

This is Julian Merryweather, who scored his second save of the season against the Yankees New Yokr, striking out two of the three batters he faced throwing 100-mile pitches.

In the event that Kirby Yates does not return this season, then his team may be considering making a change once he is healthy and keeping Julian, however, they can also keep both.

Julian Merryweather, 100mph, 100mph & 99mph 🔥⛽️ pic.twitter.com/TyvvvwdLp2 – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 4, 2021

Some of the major league closers are close to 100 miles, such as Aroldis Chapman, Edwin Diaz, Trevor Rosenthal, Craig Kimbrel and Jonathan Hernandez of the Texas Rangers.