South Korean starter Hyun Jin Ryu worked five full episodes and the Toronto blue jays had a 15 hit attack to defeat the Cleveland Indians 11-2. With their victory, the Blue Jays improved their season record to 26-24. Ryu (5-2) allowed four hits, two runs, walked two and retired six batters to credit his fifth win.

Meanwhile, second baseman Joe Panik (1) hit a four-corner hit in the third inning, taking a runner ahead.

The loss was charged by starter Eli Morgan (0-1) in a 2 2/3 run. The Indians saw their record drop to 27-22 so far in the championship.

Pérez controls the Marlins with his serpentine

Venezuelan starter Martín Pérez spent five innings on the mound and ranger Alex Verdugo hit a full-return ball for the Boston Red Sox, who beat the Miami Marlins 5-2, in Interleague Series game. The game was played just 5 1/3 innings away due to rain. It was the second game in a row the Red Sox had to wait for a delay. Boston’s home game Wednesday night against the Atlanta Braves was also cut short due to rain, and the delay lasted nearly three hours before Boston won 9-5 early Thursday.

Heading for victory, Perez (3-2) allowed five hits, a home run and two touchdowns, and retired four batters via strikeout. The Venezuelan pitcher faced 19 batters with 71 pitches, 47 traveled to the strike zone, and posted a 3.55 ERA.

Verdugo (7) took the ball out of the field in the fifth inning leading two runners ahead, and ended up driving in three of the Red Sox’s five touchdowns.

For the Marlins, Colombian catcher Jorge Alfaro (1) hit from four corners for his first homer, leading a running back. Alfaro overcame Perez’s job when he didn’t get an out in the episode.

The loss was carried by starter Cody Poteet (2-1) in 4 1/3 innings.

Grossman defines victory over Yankees

Ranger Robbie Grossman hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to hit the Detroit Tigers a 3-2 win over the New York Yankees Friday night. Grossman (6) threw the ball into the fairway in the 10th inning, leading a runner ahead, connecting on pitches by closer Justin Wilson, with just one out remaining to conclude the episode.

Closer Bryan Garcia (1-1) claimed the victory by getting the last three outs.

For the Yankees, Venezuelan second baseman Rougned Odor (5) took the ball out of the field in the fifth inning, with no running backs in circulation. Odor, who had four hits, faced starter Casey Mize and knocked the ball off him with a 362-foot drive over the right-field fence.

The loser was closer Justin Wilson (1-1) in two-thirds of the inning. Cuban Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman returned from a non-coronavirus illness and pitched a scoreless ninth inning, but manager Aaron Boone opted not to use the left-hander for a second inning.

Merrifield drives in three runs for Royals

Second baseman Whit Merrifield had two hits and drove in three runs, starter Kris Bubic had another solid start and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Minnesota Twins 8-3. Merrifield hit a two-run double in a five-run seventh inning as the Kansas City offense exploded after scoring five total runs during a three-game series at Tampa Bay.

On the mound Bubic (1-0) allowed one run and four hits in six innings. In three starts after a season in the bullpen, Bubic has allowed three runs in 17 innings.

For the Twins, starter Randy Dobnak (1-4) struggled in his second start for Minnesota, allowing six runs and nine hits in six innings. Catcher Mitch Garver (8) connected, but the Twins had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Jackpot seals Cubs victory

Third baseman David Bote sent the ball to the street and defined the victory of the Chicago Cubs, who defeated the Cincinnati Reds 1-0. The Cubs won for the 10th time in 12 games despite having only three hits. Bote had no idea if the ball was going out until he saw the third base umpire’s signal as he ran to second. The third baseman punished the pitches of Cuban starter Vladimir Gutiérrez.

The pitcher that benefited was Venezuelan starter Adbert Alzolay, who combined with three relievers in the first win leaving Chicago’s rivals at zero. Alzolay (3-4) pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowed five hits, walked three and retired six via strikeout. The Venezuelan faced 26 batters with 103 pitches, of which 65 traveled to the strike zone, and put his ERA at 3.81.

The defeat fell to Gutiérrez (0-1) in five episodes.

Lowrie scores Athletics playoff

Second baseman Jed Lowrie scored the tiebreaker run from second base in the seventh on a single by third baseman Matt Chapman and the Oakland Athletics beat 3-1 to Japanese starter Shohei Ohtani already Los Angeles Angels. The victory was the 708th for manager Bob Melvin, who tied Oakland’s record for wins, with Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, in most of Oakland history. Connie Mack holds the franchise record with 3,582 wins.

Ohtani walked Lowrie on four pitches beginning in the seventh, then Mitch Moreland. Chapman followed with a single to left that ranger Justin Upton couldn’t stop, allowing Lowrie to score easily.

Venezuelan shortstop Elvis Andrus had two hits to help the Athletics achieve their third straight victory.

The victory was credited by the Venezuelan relief Yusmeiro Petit (7-0) in one and a third inning. The Angels lost to Ohtani (1-1), who was eliminated from his scheduled start Thursday after delaying his flight from San Francisco. In six innings Ohtani allowed a three-hit, three-run penalty.