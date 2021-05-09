Blue Gasoline, the gasoline that emits 20% less CO2

Bosch, Shell and Volkswagen

EUROPE PRESS

Updated Tuesday, 4 May 2021 – 16:35

According to Volkswagen, this fuel will be “particularly suitable” for vehicles with plug-in hybrid technology.

Porsche and Siemens Alliance to manufacture synthetic fuels Fuel cell Hydrogen car does not finish starting

The technology provider Bosch, the vehicle manufacturer Volkswagen and the energy and petrochemical multinational Shell They have developed Blue Gasoline, a fuel that reduces carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 20% per kilometer traveled. As Bosch has indicated in a statement, this new fuel contains the equivalent of 33% renewable energy, which reduces its emissions by 20% compared to gasoline.

“On the path to environmentally friendly mobility, we must ensure that leave no technical opportunity untapped, starting with electromobility and ending with renewable fuels “, claimed the president of Bosch’s Propulsion Systems Solutions division, Uwe Gackstatter.

In this sense, it has indicated that Every gram of CO2 that is no longer emitted can help meet climate goals. This new fuel will be available at Bosch service stations this year. For his part, the director of Development of Internal Combustion Engines of Volkswagen, Sebastian Willmann, has underlined that Blue Gasoline is another “critical” component in reducing vehicle emissions, as it is “particularly suitable” for use in plug-in hybrid models. This type of gasoline comes after Blue Diesel, thus increasing the range of renewable and low-carbon fuels.

“Our new fuel now also leads to gasoline engines a big step forward in terms of sustainability“, has added the person in charge of Special Fuels of Shell, Felix balthasar.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

