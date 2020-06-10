Blue Flag certification renewed to 53 beaches in Mexico, reports Miguel Torruco Marqués

The Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués reported this morning that 53 Mexico’s beaches their recognition was renewed “Blue flag“, which certifies coastal destinations that have achieved excellence in environmental management and safety, safety and services, environmental education activities, as well as water quality.

According to Torruco Marqués, the International Badge is awarded annually to beaches and marinas, thanks to the hard work of all involved, which in the 2019-2020 season led to Mexico to be in the first position in the American continent with Blue Flag beaches and on the site thirteen worldwide.

Of the 53 Mexican beaches to which this international distinction was renewed, 20 are located in Baja California Sur, as is Quintana Roo; seven in Guerrero, and two in Jalisco, Oaxaca and Nayarit. While 13 were out of the appointment, although which ones were not specified.

“In this sense, and given the situation we are experiencing, safety, quality and hygiene take center stage, and initiatives such as the Blue Flag certification allow us to strengthen the image of Mexico worldwide,” said Torruco.

The jury was made up of the Secretariats of Tourism, Health, Environment, Communications and Transportation, the Navy and organizations such as the Federal Commission for Protection Against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa), National Water Commission (Conagua), National Fund for Tourism Promotion (Fonatur), Mexican Center for Environmental Law, Free Access AC, and the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce and Tourist Services (Concanaco-Servytur).

Marines and boats are awarded with a distinctive Blue Flag

In addition to the recognized beaches, this distinction was also renewed for three marinas and 25 sustainable tourism vessels, which qualified for the Blue Flag Distinction, the federal official detailed during the videoconference.

The certification is given amid the gradual revival of tourism in Mexico.

“Today, June 10, 2020, this Blue Flag National Jury knew the results of the candidacies that the International Jury analyzed and voted on. The sites that will hold the Blue Flag Badge will officially be able to do so starting next July 1, for purposes of public information, which is the date on which the Blue Flag Season traditionally begins, “he said.

Beach opening will be based on health regulations

Regarding the reopening of the beaches, Torruco Marqués made it clear that it will have to adhere to the provisions of the Ministry of Health, the highest authority in managing this crisis caused by the pandemic, as well as those of the state health authorities Therefore, the reactivations of the Blue Flag sites should be staggered, according to the circumstances of each of the destinations.

The ten beaches that are now added to this list are located: three in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur; two in Zihuatanejo, Guerrero; two in Puerto Progreso, Yucatan; and one in Tulum, Quintana Roo; Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas; and Puerto Peñasco, Sonora.

As for marinas, the Distinctive was renewed to two in Nayarit and one in Baja California Sur; while 25 sustainable tourism vessels were awarded in Benito Juárez, Quintana Roo.

The executive assured that with these renewals and appointments, Mexico maintains the first place in America with Blue Flag sites; while it now moved to the eighth place globally – it could vary, depending on what is defined in other countries; and it is in first place in the world in terms of sustainable tourism vessels. “That is, we are at the forefront at the international level,” he said.