The cement squad was at the top of the standings, but they recognize the importance of taking care of the health of the players and the fans.

Although it respects the decision made by the Extraordinary Assembly of Liga MX, the Cruz Azul soccer club regretted that a solution could not be found to continue with the dispute of the Clausura 2020 Tournament.

The “cement” box announced its position regarding the announcement made by the League to end the contest in advance and without declaring a champion.

“We deeply regret that no solution has been found for the continuation of the Clausura 2020 Tournament, in which our team was at the top of the leaderboard; however, we respect the decision made during the Extraordinary Assembly of Liga MX ”.

The celestial directive recognized that Mexico and the world live a moment of uncertainty and difficult panorama in a situation that is out of control by Covid-19 and The main thing, he points out, is to consider the collective health and well-being.

They add that they are proud of the work carried out by players, staff, the coaching staff headed by Robert Dante Siboldi and the board at the moment, although this situation invites them to “redouble efforts in order to achieve the objective set at the beginning of this sport management”.

Aware that the objective is to win a long-awaited title that has been denied them in more than 22 years, they asked the fans not to lower their arms and not to stop supporting.

“We are aware that the club’s sporting desire is to achieve that much-awaited ninth league title, so we invite our fans to keep their arms down and not stop encouraging, because that goal will be achieved on the field, where we want to celebrate with each and every one of you. ” (Ntx)