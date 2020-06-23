Is there life outside our planet? That question has been expressed in numerous works of fiction over the centuries, which have raised extraterrestrial fantasies to challenge what we know of our own existence. Within that subgenre, ‘Blue Book Project’ has managed to stand out with its immersion in the numerous real cases that aroused all kinds of theories In the mid-20th century and with its second season, this Robert Zemeckis production has gone one step further to dissect the most disturbing mysteries.

Aidan Gillen in the second season of ‘Project Blue Book’

Fortunately, the return of Dr. Allen Hynek to the Spanish screens will not be asked, since TNT will premiere the second season of ‘Project Blue Book’ on June 25 at 10:05 p.m. through Movistar +. After the premiere, the pay chain will broadcast the rest of the season every Thursday at the same time. Therefore, prime time will be the home of the ten chapters that make up this second installment, which begins with a visit to Roswell (New Mexico), where there could be evidence of the existence of a flying saucer.

Roswell’s will not be the only renowned case that appears in the new broadcasts, since a plot will also be dedicated to investigating the mythical Area 51. That enigmatic space located in Nevada has been the scene of the adventures of Indiana Jones and has become in a supernatural icon for being supposedly an epicenter of paranormal activities. That aura of mystery makes Area 51 an ideal space for Hynek, once again played by Aidan Gillen (‘Game of Thrones’), to display his talents. to determine the veracity of what happened. And how could it be otherwise, the professor recruited by the Air Force will have the support of Captain Michel Quinn (Michael Malarkey) to carry out his intriguing investigations.

In the third phase

After that powerful start, ‘Project Blue Book’ will travel to the Skinwalker ranch, which also recorded unusual paranormal activity at the time; will emphasize the mind control experiments carried out by the CIA; it will recall the Kelly-Hopkinsville encounter, in which a family made contact with some aliens; and finally, the series will play with metafiction by exposing Hynek’s role as Spielberg’s advisor in « Encounters in the Third Phase ». A whole cocktail of science fiction thriller whose cast we will also meet Michael Harney, Neal McDonough, Laura Mennell and Ksenia Solo.