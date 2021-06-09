Blue Beetle movie to premiere on HBO Max

Superhero movies and series are having a great boom in recent years on streaming platforms. One of the latest to join is Warner Bros. as a result of the recent launch of its HBO Max platform, which will arrive this year in Latin America and Europe. In his case, in addition to his own original productions, we are talking about products inspired by DC Comics characters. Add that unlike what happens with Marvel Studios on Disney +, they want to expand, and there will not only be DC series on HBO Max, there will also be original DC movies on the streaming platform.

Warner Brothers announced in December that it would ship all of its major releases to HBO Max in 2021. They would also be released in theaters. This was immediately met with mixed emotions as many began to worry that this could hurt theaters even more than the pandemic already has. A movement clearly aimed at promoting the streaming platform.

In a recent Los Angeles Times article, the president of Warner Bros., Toby Emmerich, talked about their 2021 release strategy and how they plan to release between ten and twelve movies in theaters and on HBO Max each. With the recent announcement of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah as directors of the next Batgirl movie came the news that it would premiere exclusively on HBO Max. Now it looks like the next movie of Blue Beetle will receive the same treatment and will premiere exclusively on HBO Max.

The article specifically says that in addition to those other projects for the platform, “Warner Bros. has streaming mid-budget DC movies on the way, ‘Batgirl’ and ‘Blue Beetle’.”. That is, both films are placed as products with a medium budget and destined for the streaming platform. A movement, especially for that second one, which is the novelty, that does not sit very well with all the fans because it would be the first film of a Latin superhero, and despite everything, it would be relegated to HBO Max.

“Blue Beetle” will be directed by director Ángel Manuel Soto (“Charm City Kings”) and written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. The film will focus on Jaime Reyes, the third person to assume the Blue Beetle identity in the comics and the first to carry the Beetle. No release date or cast for the film has been announced.

Via information | LA Times