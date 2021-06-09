‘Blue Beetle’ is coming exclusively to HBO Max

From the Los Angeles Times they advance that Warner Bros. will premiere its future DC project, ‘Blue Beetle’ exclusively on HBO Max along with the studio’s fellow movie ‘Batgirl’. In February we advance that the director of ‘Charm City Kings’, Angel Manuel Soto will direct the first film starring a Latin DC superhero.

When the project was announced in 2018, it was said that Zev Foreman would be the executive producer and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (‘Scarface’, ‘Miss Bala’) the screenwriter. We also learned that WB is considering starting production next fall, with Foreman and Dunnet-Alcocer still in their respective positions.

In the comics created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers and Cully Hammer, Mexican teenager Jaime Reyes is the third character to take on the role of Blue Beetle after Dan Garret and Ted Kord. The character first appeared in Infinite Crisis # 5 in 2006, followed by his own monthly series that debuted in May 2006 with Blue Beetle # 1.

Reyes discovered the half-buried blue beetle on the way home from school when he was with two of his best friends, Paco and Brenda. Curious to know what it could be, Reyes took the beetle home. That same night, the beetle came to life, grafted onto the base of Jaime’s spine and provided him with a suit of alien armor that can be modified to increase his speed and strength, as well as to create weapons, wings, and shields.