Blu-ray BOX 3 review of the anime series

We analyze in Cinemascomics the Blu-Ray with Box 3 of Black Clover, the continuation of the adventures of the Black Bulls

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition of the Box 3 on Blu-Ray of the Japanese animated series Black Clover, in an edition with a rigid cardboard box that covers the amaray box, with a reversible cover with a poster and with additional content, both in the two discs and in physical format, which includes the 12 episodes of the third part of the series, that is, from chapter 28 to 39 of the anime; which includes the Nean saga in Blu-Ray format, as well as an exclusive 36-page booklet, which adds information and anecdotes about the series.

Black Clover is one of the most watched and popular series on Crunchyroll by anime lovers, and that after broadcasting 170 episodes in Japan, they had to temporarily stop their broadcast, since they had reached the manga (an option more valued by followers than others, such as including filler chapters). The respect and affection shown by the Spanish distributor Selecta Visión, in relation to the original material, is distilled into small details of the design of the cover and the additional booklet, trying to add as much additional content as possible for the Spanish fans of this fantastic anime, to enjoy the fans of the series created, written and illustrated by mangaka Yuki Tabata; where this third box contains the complete Nean saga, where we will discover more about the powerful secret organization called Eye of the White Night.

Black Clover Box 3 is now available on DVD and Blu-Ray in Spain, by the hand of Selecta Visión. The series is a Japanese production and is available with sound in both the original version and dubbed into Spanish.

In this way, we have analyzed the Blu-Ray version of this magical series brimming with humor and action. So, we hope you enjoy anime as much as we have. In this way, we have discovered everything that this domestic edition hides. Therefore, we begin with the analysis of Black Clover, in its amaray blu-ray edition that includes two discs and an exclusive booklet.

Sound tracks: Audio SPANISH 2.0 DTS HD and JAPANESE 2.0 DTS HD

Subtitle: Castilian

No. of discs: 2 Blu-Rays with episodes 28 to 39

Qualification: Not recommended for children under 12 years

Director: Tatsuya Yoshihara

Author: Yuki tabata

Study: Studio pierrot

Duration: 312 mins. approx. Edited in high resolution 1080p and in 16: 9 format

Book:

Composed of 36 pages. It contains a summary of the new story arc with the introduction of the new villains of the series, technical sheet, synopsis of episodes 28 to 39, sketches of the protagonists and new characters, diagram of the Trebol Kingdom with the Magus King, his assistant, the Orders of Chivalry and the main members of the White Night Eye Criminal Organization, detailed description of Noelle Silva, spell dictionary, Kana Yuuki’s comment, spell dictionary, interview with Itsuko Ikeda, color illustrations of the protagonists and the secondary characters, keyframes from chapters 20-29, different sketches of Noelle and Magna, with different facial expressions.

Opening textless.

Starting sequence of the series, with the opening song, without signs.

Ending textless.

Sequence from the end of the series, with the closing song, without signs.

Petit Clover Advanced:

Compilation of shorts (longer than those included at the end of each episode) in a humorous way and with less elaborate and more cartoonish drawings, which parody the characters and events that occurred in the series. Available with dialogues in Japanese and with subtitles in Spanish.

Finally, we hope you enjoy buying the Black Clover Box 3, now available on DVD and Blu-ray thanks to Selecta Vision; to take it home and watch it as many times as you want, both in the original version in Japanese with subtitles and dubbed into Spanish.



