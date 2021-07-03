Blow to the United States: a positive for marijuana could exclude Sha’Carri Richardson from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics



The World Anti-Doping Agency prohibits the use of cannabis under any circumstances.

Photo: Cliff Hawkins / .

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games they are less than a month to start. Delegations begin to calculate the athletes they represent a medal hope for his country. In this sense, USA you could be without one of them. The sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson would have tested positive for cannabis and it would be jeopardizing their participation in the Olympic fair.

The young American runner, barely 21 years old, he has great potential that he has unfolded on the slopes. Richardson had posted an incredible time in the preliminary races. His 10.86 seconds in the 100 meter dash had earned him to qualify for the Olympic Games and place himself among the favorites. However, a month ago he tested positive for a marijuana test, a result that is under investigation.

The athlete underwent the tests of the Trials in the United States. If the positive is checked again, the sprinter would automatically lose her position in Tokyo. Given this possibility and the controversy in which it is immersed, Richardson shared a tweet in which he says: “I am human (I am human)”.

I am human – Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) July 1, 2021

The World Anti-Doping Agency prohibits the use of cannabis. Even if the athletes confirm that the use of this substance has nothing to do with the improvement of sports performance, the punishments would also be established and these would be established in a period of three months to four years.

You may also like:

Controversy: they criticize the participation of a transgender weightlifter in the Tokyo Olympics

You can’t miss it: Lionel Messi received an impressive offer from Ibis SC, “the worst team in the world”

Unusual: they collect signatures to repeat the match of France vs. Switzerland Euro 2020