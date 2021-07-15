Blow to the Super League

07/15/2021 at 11:17 PM CEST

A Madrid court had claimed to the Court of Justice of the European Union that conduct an expedited legal proceeding against UEFA, but according to various officials, the CJEU would have rejected this request.

The same court in Madrid had asked to examine whether UEFA had infringed European Union competition law, in relation to everything that happened with the Super League.

Real Madrid, Barça and Juventus continue trying to push forward the project of the new competition, despite the fact that the other founding partners decided to leave the association. This is a step back from his idea of ​​a new offense, a heavy blow.

The accusations between one and the other do not stop happening, and even UEFA tried to punish them, but was unsuccessful. Now it is the Super League who takes the offensive.

The competition denounced that UEFA and FIFA have a monopoly in the management and organization of the competitions. October 18According to the letter from the CJEU, it will be the period that the parties will have to present further observations.