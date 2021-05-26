Blow to the AMLO government: the United States lowers Mexico’s air safety rating



Mexican President López Obrador dismissed the FAA rating.

Photo: ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP / Getty Images

The government of the Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador receives another setback from the United States, after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lowers the safety rating of the Mexican airline industry, which will complicate the operation and expansion of airlines.

The agency, which is part of the US Department of Transportation, considered that the Government of Mexico does not comply with the security standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The foregoing based on a reevaluation of the Mexican civil aviation authority, so that the FAA decided to lower Mexico’s rating from Category 1 to Category 2the agency reported in a statement.

“While the new qualification allows Mexican airlines to continue existing service to the United States, it prohibits any new services and routes,” he says. “US airlines will no longer be able to market and sell tickets with their names and designation codes on flights operated by Mexico.“.

The FAA will also increase scrutiny of Mexican airline flights to the United States, it was added, in addition to implementing a strategy to “help the Mexican aeronautical authority improve its safety oversight system,” in order to ensure that it complies with ICAO standards.

“To accomplish this, the FAA stands ready to provide expertise and resources in support of the ongoing efforts of the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) to resolve the issues identified in the International Aviation Security Assessment (IASA) process. “, It indicated. The US agency emphasizes that it is possible that Mexico will obtain Category 1 again.

The decision was made after a reassessment that occurred from October 2020 to February 2021.

“The FAA identified several areas of non-compliance with ICAO minimum safety standards,” it was stated. “A Category 2 rating means that the country’s laws or regulations lack the necessary requirements to supervise the country’s airlines in accordance with minimum international safety standards, or that the civil aviation authority lacks one or more areas , such as technical experience, trained personnel, maintenance history, inspection procedures or resolution of security problems ”.

The news was advanced from Reuters and on Monday President López Obrador dismissed the FAA’s decision.

“All the rules are being met … we have been complying with all the requirements, we feel that this decision should not be carried out because we are up to date,” he considered.