The National Anti-Drug Secretariat (SENAD) of Paraguay seized this Friday a plane with 385 kilos of cocaine in the Alto Paraguay department, in the north of the country.

The operation, in which agents from the Paraguayan Prosecutor’s Office, the National Police and the National Navy have collaborated, it was carried out in a rural establishment, near the municipality of Bahía Negrawhere they were seized 12 bags of drugs in an abandoned plane with Bolivian registration, as reported by the newspaper Última Hora.

Thus, two people who were on the site when the authorities arrived they have fled and, in the same place, a clandestine airstrip was found that was used for drug trafficking. Agents also seized several phones and GPS devices.

The President of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, reacted to this event on their social networks and reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to a “firm and unremitting” fight against organized crime.

“Our firm and relentless fight. We removed 385 kilos of cocaine from circulation in the Bahía Negra area, with a joint operation between our security forces. Strong blow to organized crime!“The president expressed through his Twitter account. The head of state himself published photographs of the seized drugs.

The procedure was headed by the prosecutor Andrés Arriola, who arranged the weighing of the load.

(With information from Europa Press)