Blow for Marco Antonio Regil: His pet died and he tells it by caressing his corpse



Marco Antonio Regil and his puppy Bernie.

Photo: Marco Antonio Regil / Courtesy

Blow for Marco Antonio Regil: His pet died, the famous puppy Bernie, and tells him with him between his legs and caressing his corpse, unable to contain the tears of sadness at having lost his best friend.

Hugging his German shepherd, and accompanied by his friend, who was passing Bernie when he died, the Mexican presenter recounted what happened on an InstaLive, saying the following:

“Something just happened that I knew was going to happen but I didn’t expect it to happen today, Bernie just died, just passed away, Bernie left us, it was probably a heart attack and he just died ”, that’s how Marco Antonio began the story sitting in the park, with the lifeless pet between his legs and caressing it.

“Here we are with him in the park and he left us. My friend Fer, who is with me, who adored him and Berni adored him, took him out for a walk, and we were laughing because I was instructing him not to play, not to walk a lot, because since his recovery no one had walked him anymore that I, lowered it, He called me, I thought he was joking“He continues.

It is that Bernie had undergone knee surgery a little over a month ago, and was in the process of recovery. Same operation, but on the other knee, he had a year ago, and in both cases it seemed that everything was perfect.

“He went into cardiac arrest, we tried to revive him, we massaged his heart, and the tongue is cold… That’s it, the boy Bernie left us, and we are very sad, and I know how you love him and have followed his stories since I adopted him, since we met, and have followed all his stories… He had a heart condition for two years, he was on his pillsWe knew that this was going to happen sooner or later and today it happened, I was not running, I was not playing ”, Regil continued to explain.

Bernie fell suddenly and after his friend called him between the two they tried to revive him. One gave him air and the other massages, but it was too late.

“I am very sad, but I appreciate that you have been in my life, you were with me when my mother passed away and it was a little angel who came to help me, and helped me a lot, brought me out of a very strong depression, everyone adored Bernie … Today he fulfilled his mission … “, he said through tears.

It was very common to see Marco with his puppy, since he adopted him in 2016 he shared all his adventures with his pet, we saw him grow up, accompany him in the removals, in the sadness of the loss of his mother, as he well recounts and now it’s up to him to fire him. Force Marco Antonio!

