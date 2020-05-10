Blouses to look elegant and fresh this summer 2020 | Pexels

Summer is just around the corner and the best of this season is in its clothes with fresh fabrics and youthful designs They can be combined with your basic clothes for your day to day until an elegant event like a cocktail.

During this spring-summer season, the main trends that will star in social networks and in the fashion industry are blouses and tops with midi skirts and straight pants. You can enjoy having your basic clothes and look like all it girl as well as experiment with more extravagant clothes with original prints and full of color.

Blouses to look elegant and fresh this summer 2020

Micro tops will be the most sensual garment of this summer 2020. In addition to being a garment that combines perfectly with pants and high-rise skirts, they fit your torso, forming a waist and giving volume to your chest, if you are a woman slim, wanting to show some skin.

Silk blouses will be the most elegant and trendy 2020 option to wear at your work or a cocktail. Due to its satin texture but with the advantage of being a fresh garment, you will enjoy your summer days looking fashionable and without suffering from heat, during this season.

As expected, the basic black and white tops will never go out of style and this time they will be the essential garment to go out with a casual outfit. In addition to being a garment that you can wear both inside and outside the home and combines with everything. If you want to give a twist to your outfit, opt for urban style sneakers.

This is a very feminine and romantic option that goes great with denim pants or midi skirts. The button down blouses give a classic but modern touch to your outfit if you combine it with sports sneakers.

