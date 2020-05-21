The sale of passenger electric vehicles is expected to drop 18% in 2020, reaching 1.7 million worldwide, given the coronavirus crisis that is interrupting strong growth for ten successive years. However, sales of combustion-engine cars are predicted to drop even faster this year (by 23%), and the electrification of means of transportation will accelerate in the coming years.

The most recent annual edition of the Long-Term Electric Vehicle Outlook, published by research firm BloombergNEF (BNEF), shows that electric models will account for 58% of global sales of new passenger cars in 2040, making up the 31st % of the entire automobile fleet. For that year, electric models will constitute 67% of all buses, in addition to 47% of two-wheeled vehicles and 24% of light commercial vehicles.

The figures have important implications for the oil and electricity markets. The electrification of means of transportation, especially in the form of two-wheelers, is already reducing nearly a million barrels of oil demand a day. By 2040, it is estimated that it will reduce 17.6 million barrels a day. Electric vehicles of all kinds will add 5.2% to global electricity demand in 2040, according to predictions.

Colin McKerracher, head of advanced transportation analysis for BNEF, commented: “It is expected that due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be a sharp drop in car sales in 2020 globally. Difficult questions are being asked about priorities. of manufacturers and their capabilities to finance the transition. The long-term trajectory has not changed, but the market will be unstable for the next three years. “

Note: Annual sales electric quota includes plug-in hybrid and electric battery vehicles. Source: BNEF.

The BNEF analysis suggests that global sales of internal combustion engine (ICE) cars peaked in 2017 and will continue their decline over the long term after a temporary recovery from the crisis. For the first time, BNEF estimates that sales of all types of new passenger vehicles will peak in 2036, as global demographic changes, rising urbanization and the growth of shared mobility will outweigh the effects of economic development, although the Fleet size continues to grow. Electric models are expected to account for 3% of global car sales in 2020. By 2023, they will reach 7% of sales, with some 5.4 million units.

Continuing declining lithium battery prices will see the life and initial cost of an electric car “cross over” with ICE model equivalents around 2025, on average. However, the date can change significantly depending on the market, coming as early as 2022 for large cars in Europe, or until 2030 or later for small cars in India and Japan.

This year’s forecast breaks new ground by examining the growth potential of hydrogen-powered two-wheeled electric and fuel cell vehicles. Fuel cell technology will account for 3.9% of heavy car sales and 6.5% of municipal bus sales globally in 2040, with the majority in East Asia and parts of Europe. Fuel cells will not penetrate the light commercial or passenger vehicle markets.

.