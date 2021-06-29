bloody trailer with Myers and Laurie

‘Halloween Kills‘, the direct sequel to’The halloween night‘(2018) with which David gordon green She returned to meet with Michael Myers, she is ready to terrorize anyone who wants to run into her, a pleasure after that decision to postpone its premiere for a year to try to avoid the low box office of the year of the pandemic.

Proof of this is the return of Kyle richards as Lindsey Wallace, the little girl that Laurie Strode had to take care of in the original film and who lived through the events of that day with Tommy Doyle, whom she once gave life to Brian Andrews but now it will be the responsibility of Anthony Michael Hall.

“The movie is different,” commented the same John carpenter, father of the primeval creature. “It’s fun, intense and brutal, a hundredfold slasher movie, big time. It’s huge. I’ve never seen anything like this: what a murder count! “

The creator of the original ‘The halloween night‘(1978) intervenes in this new trilogy as producer and composer of the soundtrack, so his presence at this stage is much more marked than in what has happened since’Halloween 2: Bloodthirsty!‘(Rick Rosenthal, 1981) onwards.

And it is that more than forty years have passed since the genius of terror decided to introduce us to that marvel of the nature of evil that is Michael Myers but, seven sequels and three reboots later, his desire to kill has continued to increase. The new continuation of the Blumhouse label that obviated the existence of all its predecessors and took only as canonical what happened on that first night of blood, will enjoy its own sequels with this’Halloween Kills‘on October 15, 2021 and with’Halloween Ends‘in 2022, all led by David gordon green, with Danny McBride as co-writer and with Jamie Lee Curtis as absolute queen.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Ryan Green / Universal Pictures

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io