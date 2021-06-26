Bloodsport (Idris Elba) will be the protagonist

There are few who were disappointed in David Ayer’s ‘Suicide Squad’. Of course, after the success of ‘Justice League’ Snyder’s Cut version and the evident editing chaos of the film, there are many who clamor for a Yesterday’s Cut and blame Warner for the result. It will probably never come, but because we will have a kind of reboot / sequel by the hand of James Gunn, who has all the fans of the genre in his pocket after the two installments of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’.

The trailers and all the advances have excited again. Of course, let’s remember that we also loved the promotional content of the first film and then … One of the main changes is that Will Smith left his place as the protagonist to Idris Elba. Being two African-American actors, of similar physique and age, many thought that it would be a simple replacement and that Elba would take over the character of Deadshot. But no, the last trailer, which you have above, introduces us to Elba as Bloodsport, a bad classic from DC who “sent Superman to the hospital with a bullet of kryptonite” and who will be in charge of directing the team.

Despite the fans’ taste for Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and our already enormous love of the shark, it will be the character of Elba who will act as the protagonist. This has been clarified by the next Gunn on social networks, in responses collected by ComicBook.

There are multiple protagonists. But Bloodsport is certainly one of them.

Gunn, who is revealing more and more details of the character’s history, also shared on Twitter how they have worked so that it takes as long as possible to know:

To prevent Idris Elba’s character from leaking out, we called him Vigilante in the script and on the back of his chair. We kept it so secret that we were a week away from finishing filming and the production designer, Beth Mickle, said, ‘Wait, isn’t that Vigilante?’ To make it weirder, DC’s character, Vigilante, is one of the protagonists of my series on Peacemaker. Also, some cast members recently saw the definitive ending of the movie for the first time (or maybe not) because most of them only got the script until the moment their character dies.

The story will finally be a sequel to Ayer’s movie, but in which they only repeat Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerang and Viola Davis’s Amanda Waller. They, along with the rest of the team, embark on a dangerous, and still mysterious, mission in the jungle in exchange for the reduction of their infinite prison terms.

James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ will hit theaters on July 30.

