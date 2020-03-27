Please note, the following article contains some spoilers on the movie Bloodshot with Vin Diesel. If you want to see it (Really? Are you sure?), Better stop reading it right away.

Recently, we learned that Steven Spielberg preferred director Vin Diesel to actor. But, in view of his last years, one can also wonder. Can Vin Diesel be something like Groot’s voice in Guardians of the Galaxy or Dominic “Dom” Toretto, his character from the Fast and Furious saga. Bloodshot’s track record is not necessarily convincing as to its ability to project itself into another type of role.

Bloodshot: Vin Diesel is not a superhero

Bloodshot, it’s not just anyone. While Valiant Comics cannot compete with Marvel or DC Comics, the superhero does have a certain aura, however. An elite soldier of incredible strength, he can regenerate very quickly, and use nanites to access IT services or even change his form. A rather attractive promise that Vin Diesel hopes to be able to use to give birth to its own universe of superheroes.

But the result is already seen and reviewed. Especially for him. This is not a superhero film that is offered to us, but a rather banal action film and in line with Fast and Furious. The triptych cars, family, explosion is still there for a result that Michael Bay would not deny.

Above all, the story of a character who is controlled turns out to be rather easy to anticipate. The supporting characters, with the exception of KT played by Eiza Gonzalez, are sorely lacking in depth.

Initially planned for a cinema release, Bloodshot finally comes out on VOD this Friday, March 27, and it may not be any worse. For those curious about this article, the trailer for the movie Bloodshot is available below.