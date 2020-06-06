Rumors about a version of Bloodborne for PC have been ringing since the game’s launch, but in recent days they have been intensified through such respectable voices as the well-known insider Wario 64 or Imra Khan, ex-director of GameInformer. When agents so involved in the industry agree on the same topic, there is usually something behind and, according to the latest rumors, Bloodborne would not only come to PC, but it would in the form of HD remastering that would also be available for PlayStation 5.

In fact, according to Sloth Mom, the twitter user who leaked the Bloodborne PC release a few days ago, this version of the FromSoftware game, would have been announced yesterday at the PlayStation 5 launch eventObviously it was not so because the act was delayed by Sony. Another curious fact is that Miyazaki’s team would not do the remasteringAlthough this should not be a problem. A study would be commissioned in which Sloth Mom claims to have a large amount of faith “thanks to other games they have ported”, although he does not specify any names.

Hey new followers. So, about that Bloodborne PC port. You would’ve been hearing about it today anyway, because as far as I understand it, it was due to be announced at the now-delayed PS5 event that was scheduled for today. pic.twitter.com/93KOIlLr6D – Sloth Mom (@CaseyExplosion) June 5, 2020

Now, I said earlier I’d share more info about it. So, what I can confirm is that it’s not just a PC port of Bloodborne, what was supposed to be revealed today was a Bloodborne Remastered / HD edition that was coming for PS5 and PC. I don’t know of any release date as of yet. – Sloth Mom (@CaseyExplosion) June 5, 2020

The last detail I’ll share is that FromSoft themselves are not doing the port, but that the company doing the remaster are one that I have a huge amount of faith in judging by other games they’ve ported. I will not share who that company is, but you sincerely won’t be let down. – Sloth Mom (@CaseyExplosion) June 5, 2020

The pity is that Sloth Mom claims not to have a specific release date for the game, although considering that it had been announced in the presentation of PlayStation 5, It could be a launch game for the new Sony console and arrive at the end of 2020. Likewise, that would not make its supposed launch on PC very clear either.

As we always say in these cases, it is a rumor, and is far from being officially confirmed by those responsible for the game. So, for now, it is advisable to remain cautious and wait for Sony to re-date the presentation of PlayStation 5 to see if the launch of this remastered Bloodborne comes true. Without a doubt, it would be a great launching game for the new generation console of the Japanese company, Miyazaki’s work would take advantage of the power of the new machine to improve the purely technical aspects in which it limps in the current cycle of consoles.