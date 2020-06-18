‘Central market’: 858,000 and 7%

‘Serve and protect’: 932,000 and 8%

‘Acacias 38’: 781,000 and 7.5%

‘The hunter’: 543,000 and 5.9%

‘Spain direct’: 457,000 and 5%

‘Here the Earth’: 860,000 and 8.1%

‘Loving is forever’: 1,315,000 and 11.3%

‘Now I fall!’: 847,000 and 8.8%

‘Noom!’: 1,009,000 and 11.2%

‘Pasapalabra’: 1,597,000 and 15.5%

‘Zapaando’: 827,000 and 6.5%

‘More Zapaando’: 651,000 and 5.5%

‘Better late: advance’: 538,000 and 4.8%

‘Better late’: 690,000 and 7.3%

‘Everything is a lie’: 773,000 and 6.1%

‘Everything is a lie’: 662,000 and 5.7%

‘Four a day’: 585,000 and 6.1%

‘Four a day at 8pm’: 532,000 and 5.4%

‘Know and win’: 801,000 and 6.2%

‘Great documentaries’: 489,000 and 4.3%

It includes:

– ‘Super parents of the animal kingdom’ « It takes two »: 494,000 and 4.1%

– ‘In the scorching Kalahari’: 484,000 and 4.5%

‘Documenta2’: 275,000 and 2.9%

It includes:

– ‘Sinking Cities’ « London »: 275,000 and 2.9%

‘Fork and backpack’ « Destination: Lebanon »: 229,000 and 2.6%

‘Arqueomanía’ « Córdoba Gladiator School »: 172,000 and 1.8%

‘The protective forest’ « Forest fires: and then what? »: 124,000 and 1.2%

‘Tribes xxi’ « In Mongolia with the Dörvöd »: 174,000 and 1.3%

‘The Ana Rosa program’: 617,000 and 17%

‘It’s already noon’: 1,370,000 and 14.3%

Antenna 3

‘Public mirror’: 409,000 and 13.8%

‘More public mirror’: 424,000 and 10.1%

‘Open kitchen by Karlos Arguiñano’ « Vichyssoise with cheese delights »: 894,000 and 12.3%

‘The roulette wheel of luck’: 1,748,000 and 16.4%

The 1

‘TVE breakfasts: previous’ « Jose Manuel Rodríguez Uribes »: 205,000 and 11.6%

‘TVE breakfasts’: 260,000 and 9.6%

‘The morning’: 214,000 and 5.9%

‘Eat the world with a rock’ « Japan »: 232,000 and 3.7%

‘TVEmos’: 507,000 and 4.5%

Four

‘Surferos tv’: 12,000 and 1.3%

‘Better call Kiko’: 7,000 and 0.6%

‘Take salami!’ « Giving the cante »: 26,000 and 1.6%

‘The rascal’: 86,000 and 3.8%

‘Cobra Alert’ « The Competition »: 98,000 and 3.3%

‘Cobra Alert’ « For the life of a friend »: 149,000 and 4.5%

‘Cobra Alert’ « The Auditor »: 188,000 and 5.4%

‘Cobra Alert’ « Young, female and highly explosive »: 182,000 and 4.4%

‘The contest of the year’: 189,000 and 3.1%

‘The contest of the year’: 470,000 and 4.5%

the sixth

‘Unique’: 2,000 and 0.3%

‘Unique’: 3,000 and 0.3%

‘Aruser @ s: previous’: 190,000 and 12.8%

‘Aruser @ s’: 371,000 and 12.5%

‘Red hot: previous’: 394,000 and 10.9%

‘Red hot’: 917,000 and 14.2%

The 2

‘Activa-2’: 5,000 and 0.6%

‘English on TVE’: 11,000 and 1%

‘Extraordinary places in the world’ « Sri lanka »: 13,000 and 0.9%

‘Extraordinary places in the world’ « The Andes »: 30,000 and 1.8%

‘Move at home’: 41,000 and 1.6%

‘Costas, Mediterranean Spain’ « Costa Calida »: 26,000 and 0.9%

‘The adventure of knowledge’: 20,000 and 0.6%

‘Happiness is on the plate’ « Chile »: 24,000 and 0.7%

‘Tribes XXI’ « In Indonesia with the Mentawai »: 52,000 and 1.4%

‘Mornings of cinema’ « Canyons for Córdoba »: 254,000 and 4.3%

‘Fork and backpack’ « Destination: Rome »: 210,000 and 1.9%

‘My Greek Odyssey’: 243,000 and 1.8%

Informational:

The 1

’24h news’: 128,000 and 22%

‘Morning news’: 200,000 and 17.5%

‘Newscast 1’: 1,355,000 and 10.2%

‘Newscast 2’: 1,395,000 and 10.5%

Antenna 3

‘Morning news’: 262,000 and 16.2%

‘Antena 3 noticias 1’: 2,447,000 and 18.6%

‘Antena 3 noticias 2’: 1,871,000 and 14.9%

Telecinco

‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 96,000 and 11.8%

‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 152,000 and 13.7%

‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 254,000 and 15.8%

‘Telecinco News 15:00’: 2,178,000 and 16.5%

‘Telecinco News 21:00’: 2,258,000 and 17.9%

Four

‘Sports news Four’: 479,000 and 3.7%

the sixth

‘laSexta news 14h’: 1,362,000 and 11.1%

‘laSexta news 20h’: 780,000 and 8%

‘laSexta news: special’ « Coronavirus crisis »: 558,000 and 4.9%

Chains: