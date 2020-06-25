‘Central market’: 876,000 and 7.3%

‘Serve and protect’: 926,000 and 7.9%

‘Acacias 38’: 867,000 and 7.9%

‘The hunter’: 613,000 and 6.2%

‘Spain direct’: 516,000 and 5.3%

‘Here the earth’: 915,000 and 8.8%

‘Loving is forever’: 1,218,000 and 10.5%

‘Now I fall!’: 893,000 and 8.7%

‘Boom!’: 1,057,000 and 10.9%

‘Pasapalabra’: 1,565,000 and 15.4%

‘Zapaando’: 857,000 and 7%

‘More zapaando’: 718,000 and 6.1%

‘Better late: advance’: 558,000 and 4.9%

‘Better late’: 718,000 and 7.2%

‘Everything is a lie’: 618,000 and 5%

‘Everything is a lie’: 564,000 and 4.8%

‘Four a day’: 540,000 and 5.3%

‘Four a day at 8pm’: 408,000 and 4.1%

‘Know and win’: 694,000 and 5.6%

‘Great documentaries’: 530,000 and 4.6%

It includes:

– ‘The Great Barrier Reef’ « Survival »: 503,000 and 4.2%

– ‘The Great Pacific’ « Voracious »: 557,000 and 5%

‘Documenta2’: 441,000 and 4.4%

It includes:

– ‘The immense land’ « Forests »: 441,000 and 4.4%

‘Markets in the heart of the city’ « Turin, porta palazzo »: 321,000 and 3.3%

‘Arqueomania’ « La marmotta »: 199,000 and 2%

‘The protective forest’ « National parks: 100 years of history »: 175,000 and 1.7%

‘Liquid science’: 147,000 and 1.4%

‘Take salami!’ « Where were you in 1990? »: 19,000 and 3.9%

‘The Ana Rosa program’: 637,000 and 16.1%

‘It’s already noon’: 1,341,000 and 14.7%

Antenna 3

‘More than one’: 25,000 and 4.7%

‘Public Mirror’: 355,000 and 11.8%

‘More public mirror’: 469,000 and 10%

‘Open kitchen by karlos arguiñano’ « Mussels with spicy green mayonnaise »: 805,000 and 11.6%

‘The roulette wheel of luck’: 1,482,000 and 15.3%

The 1

’24h news’: 85,000 and 17.4%

‘TVE breakfasts: previous’ « Arancha gonzalez laya »: 241,000 and 14.9%

‘TVE breakfasts’: 268,000 and 10.5%

‘The morning’: 244,000 and 5.9%

‘Eat the world with a rock’ « Israel »: 279,000 and 4.3%

‘Tvemos’: 436,000 and 4.2%

Four

‘Surferos tv’: 14,000 and 2.1%

‘Better call kiko’: 11,000 and 1.1%

‘Take salami!’ « Halloween »: 29,000 and 2%

‘El rascal’: 94,000 and 4.3%

‘Cobra Alert’ « Salta »: 154,000 and 5%

‘Cobra Alert’ « In the line of fire »: 248,000 and 6.9%

‘Cobra Alert’ « higher, faster, further! »: 312,000 and 7.6%

‘Cobra Alert’ « At your own risk »: 339,000 and 7.1%

‘The contest of the year’: 321,000 and 5%

‘The contest of the year’: 412,000 and 4.2%

the sixth

‘Unique’: 0.000 and 0%

‘Unique’: 4,000 and 0.7%

‘[email protected]: previous’: 163,000 and 12.7%

‘[email protected]’: 406,000 and 13.4%

‘Red hot: previous’: 427,000 and 10.1%

‘Red hot’: 944,000 and 14.2%

The 2

‘Activa-2’: 3,000 and 0.5%

‘Ingles en tve’: 7,000 and 0.8%

‘In the scorching kalahari’: 24,000 and 1.8%

‘Move at home’: 12,000 and 0.5%

‘Newbies on the front line’: 19,000 and 0.7%

‘The adventure of knowledge’: 40,000 and 1.2%

‘My family in the backpack.africa for adventurers’ « Victoria Falls »: 90,000 and 2.3%

‘Tribes xxi’ « In Mongolia with the dÖrvÖd »: 67,000 and 1.5%

‘Mornings of cinema’ « Ned kelly »: 173,000 and 2.8%

‘Fork and backpack’ « Lebanese destination »: 210,000 and 2%

‘My Greek Odyssey’: 246,000 and 2%

Informational:

The 1

‘Morning news’: 152,000 and 17.1%

‘Newscast 1’: 1,265,000 and 10.1%

‘Newscast 2’: 1,322,000 and 10.7%

Antenna 3

‘Morning news’: 185,000 and 13.1%

‘Antena 3 noticias 1’: 2,381,000 and 19.2%

‘Your time with roberto brasero’: 1,184,000 and 9.6%

‘Antena 3 noticias 2’: 1,931,000 and 16.4%

Telecinco

‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 207,000 and 14.7%

‘Telecinco News 15:00’: 2,092,000 and 16.9%

‘Telecinco News 21:00’: 1,980,000 and 16.8%

Four

‘Sports news four’: 466,000 and 3.8%

the sixth

‘laSexta news 14h’: 1,279,000 and 11.1%

‘laSexta noticias: jugones’: 732,000 and 5.9%

‘laSexta noticias 20h’: 711,000 and 7.2%

‘laSexta news: special’ « Evolution of the coronavirus »: 573,000 and 5.2%

Chains: