In this new pandemic, the damage observed to organs and tissues of the patients with the worst prognosis seems to be caused by the action of the immune system, rather than by the virus itself. The infection can trigger a so-called cytokine storm – a wave of proteins involved in cellular signaling that promotes inflammation – that affects the lungs, attacks tissues, and can even result in organ failure and death. However, this phenomenon is not only observed in COVID-19, but sometimes it also occurs in severe cases of influenza. Now, a study identifies one of the metabolic mechanisms that helps to orchestrate this exacerbated inflammatory response.

Scientists have long known that viral infections can affect the metabolism of human cells; This is the set of biochemical reactions responsible for producing the energy necessary for the proper functioning of cellular processes. In the new article, researchers show that in mice and human cells infection with the H1N1 influenza A virus – one of two types that cause seasonal influenza – triggers a chain of cellular events, or pathways, that increases metabolism. of glucose. This, in turn, promotes the production of an avalanche of cytokines. According to the work, recently published in the journal Science Advances, inhibition of a key enzyme involved in the glucose pathway could prevent this potentially deadly cytokine storm.

Although the research did not focus on the new coronavirus, the team postulates that this mechanism could also play a relevant role in COVID-19 disease. Also, this connection would explain why people with diabetes are at greater risk of dying from the virus.

When a virus infects a cell, it monopolizes the cell’s resources to make copies of itself, explains Paul Thomas, an immunologist at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, who was not involved in the study. Infected cells must increase their metabolism to replenish these resources, an action that healthy cells must also take to execute an effective immune response, he adds.

Previous work has shown that influenza infection increases the metabolism of glucose, the sugar molecule that fuels most cellular processes. In addition, in the past, the authors of the recent research identified a new pathway, involving a signaling protein known as interferon regulatory factor number 5 (IRF5), whereby the flu can initiate a cytokine storm.

In the latter study, the team reveals, at the molecular level, how an influenza-activated glucose metabolism pathway leads to an out-of-control immune response. During infection, elevated blood sugar levels promote IRF5 glycosylation, using the enzyme N-acetylglucosamine O-linked transferase (OGT). This step allows for another chemical modification, called ubiquitination, that leads to the inflammatory response of cytokines.

The researchers infected mice with influenza A and then administered glucosamine, a sugar that initiates this pathway of glucose metabolism. This increased the production of cytokines. However, in genetically modified mice, deletion of the gene encoding OGT inhibited cytokine overproduction in response to exposure to glucosamine.

Finally, the scientists analyzed blood samples obtained from influenza patients, as well as from healthy individuals, in Wuhan, China, between 2018 and 2019. The data revealed that the glucose concentration was higher in the patients and, in addition, correlated with levels blood levels of signaling molecules of the immune system. Thus, this result seems to corroborate the involvement of glucose metabolism in influenza infection.

Furthermore, the finding suggests that inhibition of this pathway could help prevent the cytokine storm seen in influenza and other viral infections. However, this strategy should be done carefully so as not to impair the body’s ability to fight the virus.

“It may be of interest to interfere with glucose metabolism through the use of chemical inhibitors, in order to modulate the production of cytokines,” says Mengji Lu, professor at the Institute of Virology at the University Hospital of Essen, in Germany, and co-author from the article. However, it is necessary to emphasize that our immune cells need the energy produced by metabolism to fight a virus. So we should consider combining antivirals with metabolism inhibitors, which suppress the virus while reducing overreaction of the immune system. “

Similar cytokine overproduction occurs in COVID-19, Lu says. But we do not have specific treatments against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease, he adds, “so interfering only with energy metabolism can result in the failure of our immune defenses and provide no benefit.”

Other scientists praise the study. “This article does a great job of proposing and validating the role that a single mechanism plays in metabolic changes that promote the inflammatory response,” explains Thomas. Previous work has shown, more generally, how glucose metabolism participates in the response to influenza infection. But it details what happens at the molecular level and how inhibiting this process could prevent uncontrolled inflammation, he concludes.

The results confirm what Haitao Wen, now an adjunct professor of immunology at Ohio State University, and his collaborators found in 2018, after studying the same metabolic pathway, but in an infection caused by a different RNA-type virus. A 2019 investigation also drew similar conclusions. All 3 works show that the OGT enzyme, involved in this pathway, is essential to initiate the host response to stress caused by a viral infection. “The starting point of this reaction is to activate an antipathogenic immune response to try to fight the virus,” says Wen, who was not involved in the new article. “However, if the inflammatory response doesn’t stop, it can cause collateral damage.”

Given the role of glucose in this pathway, can a person’s diet influence their body’s response to the virus? “This is a very good question,” says Wen. “With the data we have, I think it is too early to say whether a special type of diet could help fight a viral infection.” Although it is true that people with type 2 diabetes are more susceptible to serious influenza infections, this is not a consequence of the high levels of glucose in their blood. The real reason, When explains, is that these people cannot use glucose effectively – a fact that prevents them from initiating an adequate antiviral response.

Ultimately, we hope that interfering with this pathway of glucose metabolism will allow us to stop the deadly cytokine storms that occur in severe cases of influenza or COVID-19. However, Lu’s team has not yet conducted human trials. “At the moment, we lack data to demonstrate the effect of acting on energy metabolism in patients,” he says. “It is too early to draw conclusions about its potential use in clinical practice.”

Tanya Lewis

