Blood moons: what are they, when will they occur

On May 26, the first blood moon of the year will occur.

The blood moon is an astronomical phenomenon that this 2021 will occur twice

We can see the first blood moon this May and it will coincide with the super flower moon

The blood moon can be seen from many parts of the world, although from Spain it will be difficult to see

Followers of astronomy have already been able to enjoy in 2021 several important phenomena, such as the meteor shower of the Lyrid or the conjunction of the Moon on several planets. In May, the skies continue to party and will give us such shocking events as the blood moon and the super flower moon that will also coincide.

What is the blood moon?

The so-called blood moon occurs during total lunar eclipses. For them to occur it is necessary for the Moon, the Earth and the Sun to be alienated, which does not happen every month. During lunar eclipses, the Earth is situated in the middle of these two stars, blocking the light of the Sun that reflects off the Moon, which causes the only satellite of our planet to acquire a reddish color and it seems that “blood” in the night sky .

Sometimes the concept of a red or blood moon is also used when it acquires this reddish tone due to the particles of dust, smoke or fog that are in the sky.

When and how to see the blood moon?

This natural phenomenon can be observed up to two times in 2021. The first blood moon will occur next May 26 and the second on November 19.

In addition, this May 26 will coincide with another astronomical event: the supermoon of flowers, which will make it possible to see it on this date the biggest super blood moon of the year. The supermoon occurs when the satellite is in its full phase and is located at the closest point to Earth. It is called “flowery” because it refers to the season in which the region is located from where the phenomenon can be observed, the northern hemisphere.

The blood moon can be seen without the need for a telescope from many parts of the world such as western South America, parts of Central America, the west coast of the United States and Canada, Oceania, eastern Asia and the coasts of Antarctica. Unfortunately, it will not be able to be seen clearly from Spain.