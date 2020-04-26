National Geographic has released the official trailer for ‘Barkskins’, the ambitious television adaptation of the novel written by Annie Proulx (‘Brokeback Mountain’) winner of the Pulitzer that we know in Spain under the name of ‘The infinite forest’.

Elwood Reid (‘The Chi’) is the creator and showrunner of this Fox 21 Television Studios production for the National Geographic Channel (NatGeo) which features Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, director David Slade and the aforementioned Annie Proulx and Elwood Reid as executive producers.

In turn Slade, responsible for ‘Hard Candy’, ’30 days of darkness’ or ‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’, as well as several episodes of series such as’ Hannibal ‘,’ Powers’ or ‘American Gods’, will be in charge of directing at least the first of the 8 episodes of which this new miniseries finally appears, released in the United States from next May 25, at the rate of two episodes each weekend.

David Thewlis, Marcia Gay Harden, Aneurin Barnard, James Bloor, Christian Cooke, David Wilmot, Thomas M. Wright, Tallulah Haddon, Kaniehtiio Horn, Lily Sullivan and Zahn McClarnon lead the cast of this television blockbuster that we do not know at the moment nor when through whom to get to Spain, although it seems certain that they will not do so through Disney + …

The original novel, published in our country in 2016 by Tusquets Editores, is officially described as follows:

A fast-paced epic that goes through three centuries of revenge, infamy and adventure, with logging as the backdrop.

At the end of the 17th century, Ren Sel and Charles Duquet, hired laborers to cut wood, landed in Canada, then known as New France, with a meager contract to work in harsh conditions on the lands of a French settler dspota. While Duquet, cunning and devious, falls ill and escapes from that “slavery” to end up dedicating himself to the leather and, finally, wood trade, Ren, sensitive to his environment, stays in the plantation and survives his “master”, united with an india older than him. Although the destinies of both are tragically announced, their successors, over three centuries, will continue to be linked to what -when their ancestors arrived- were forests without limits, apparently inexhaustible.

‘The infinite forest’ Follow the intrepid descendants of Ren and Charles to the present day, on a journey through North America, Europe, China and New Zealand: An adventure full of danger, revenge, cultural annihilation and love of Indian traditions, in a novel that explores not only the relations between peoples (Indians and colonists; French, English and North Americans; East and West), but also the implacable destruction of nature by man.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.