Raul Gil is in the ICU of the Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo. The presenter suffered a fall at home and had an internal piercing through a rib. After undergoing a series of tests, the artist underwent surgery to draw blood from his left lung and has no forecast of discharge. ‘He will have to do physiotherapy and other procedures’, said Raulzinho

Raul Gil was admitted to Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, after complaining of shortness of breath. After undergoing a series of tests, the presenter underwent surgery to draw blood from his left lung. “My father is in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) with a stable and improving clinical condition. He is recovering, thank God,” said Raulzinho to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper “O Dia”, this Saturday (2 ). On Easter Sunday, Raul suffered a domestic accident and fractured nine ribs.

Son talks about presenter’s health status

Raul fell at home and had an internal piercing through a rib, which caused a hemothorax – hemorrhage or effusion that floods the pleural cavity. He was subjected by the hospital staff to a drainage to draw blood. “One of them may have punctured the lung and ended up causing this blood to enter the organ. The team of doctor Sérgio Flávio de Albuquerque Felizola promptly took my father to Einstein and operated on him this morning. It was a success,” said Raulzinho. It is the second time that Raul has suffered a domestic accident in recent weeks.

Raul Gil tests negative for coronavirus

Raulzinho also said that his father did three tests for the coronavirus,

disease that some famous people have already been diagnosed with. Raul Gil is in the hospital under medical care, a block away from what was intended for the treatment of people infected with the disease. “He did all the exams and, thank God, he has nothing,” he said. The presenter, however, still has no forecast of discharge: “He will have to undergo physical therapy and other procedures before receiving minutes from the doctors”. In RecordTV’s “Cidade Alerta”, Raulzinho said that the artist is in a stable situation and should go to his room within two days.

Artist thanks affection from friends and fans on the web

The same way that

Fausto Silva, Raul Gil

followed the guidelines of the Ministry of Health to contain the covid-19 pandemic. The veteran moved away from SBT because the broadcaster, as well as the

Globo, opted to stop recording auditorium programs to protect employees and the audience. In mid-April, the artist published a video on social media thanking the support of friends and fans. “I want to thank everyone for their attention, their concern. I didn’t think it was so dear in this country. Thank you very much for the prayers. If God willing, I’m back,” said the presenter at the time.

(By Patrícia Dias)

