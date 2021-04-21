Blood at children’s birthday party: nine minors shot in Louisiana



There has been little cooperation with the police.

Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Nine minors were shot after a dispute broke out at a 12-year-old boy’s birthday party in Louisiana, local authorities said.

About 60 youths were attending the meeting at a home in the LaPlace town when shots were heard around 8:40 pm Saturday, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Researchers believe that an argument between two groups of young men sparked the shooting. The shooting victims were teenagers 17 years old or younger. Two of them were hospitalized, one wounded in the stomach and the other in the head.

The other seven were treated and discharged, with injuries to areas such as the arm, ribs, legs or foot, reported the CBS4 WWL channel.

No arrests have been made and police said witnesses to the shooting remained silent. “No person has given a formal statement,” Sheriff Mike Tregre said in a statement. “I ask witnesses to present information to help us learn more about what happened.”

ICYMI: There were 5 mass shootings this past weekend:

• 6 shot at child’s birthday party in Louisiana

• 6 shot in Shreveport parking lot

• 6 shot at Kenosha bar

• 6 shot at Columbus vigil

• 5 shot on Detroit street Source: @GunDeaths https://t.co/chHdm9hAVi pic.twitter.com/M44Ay3zqf5 – Jennifer Mascia (@JenniferMascia) April 19, 2021