It had to happen, Electric Hearts they had to shake their little hearts and pump their passionate blood in a moment as special as this one. Far from offering versions by other artists (everything will work …) they have preferred to opt for offering their own material (let no one forget that the presentation tour of Art and Profession (2020) has been cut in half by the fault of the fucking bug) with a theme that for a server has become, since yesterday, one of the key symbols / hymn to overcome confinement and the fight against the enemy that lurks out there. Incidentally, it is very licit to continue promoting their new songs and offer a new format thanks to the streaming that we have all started to get used to and that has been great for them. Jump and discover a wonderful song in every way …

The chosen song could not have been other than “Blood and Revolution”, the ballad of Art and Profession (2020) with “Everlasting”. But if the second one was more about a feeling of loss and enduring through a letter, “Blood and Revolution” It is about those people who have the ability to continue forward even if luck does not come to them face and do not stop receiving and receiving ‘blows’ of all kinds, life builders who do not cease in their endeavor until they achieve what they propose. as much as it costs them. As he said very well Pau: ‘These days, many groups find a special meaning in some of their songs and share them with the world… Here you have« Blood and Revolution »…’

As pointed out Mr. Monteagudo in the explanation of this clip in RRSS, to Quique Cuquerella This caught him a bit ‘in panties’ without a drum kit or anything like it but he solves his contribution to the song with a simple maraca and a mini toy djembe. A crack that uncle is made. As to Kako and PauWhat do you want me to say? They embroider it too! Extracting all the interpretive essence and introspective character that the heartfelt composition requires.

I say goodbye with a reflection and a confession that I made to themselves in Instagram which I think perfectly reflects what I feel when I watch the clip remembering all the listening I have on the subject:

´Your capacity to move is endless… I HAVE LOVED IT !, and look, let me tell you something, an intuition that I had from the first time I heard it, I have always felt that ‘Blood and Revolution’ was going to be something important , who was going to champion something, to symbolize a higher cause … and look where, here I have you a SONG, here I have bringing you back to me becoming a hymn to life, to the fight and to the resistance against the ‘enemy’ … THANK YOU ‘.