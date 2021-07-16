Blonde or brunette? Aleida Núñez captivates with different looks | Instagram

For Aleida Núñez, posing to show off her beauty is something natural for her, as well as wearing different looks, she recently shared two Photos where he was seen with his blonde hair and also with his black hair.

It was through her Instagram where on this occasion she delighted her followers in a single publication, she herself made the comparison either with one color or another, her beauty is the same, although surely there will be some who like to see it more in a way.

She is beautiful Mexican actress He continually gives us content that accelerates the hearts of his fans just as it happened on this occasion, where in addition to captivating with his beauty, he also captivated with his tremendous figure.

Without a doubt, between shows and acting there is always the possibility of changing one’s look, “wrote Aleida Núñez.

On the last day of June, the celebrity star published these two photos, surely for many it was more than difficult to choose one of the two, since in both she is posing like a queen.

On the left, with her blonde look, she appears wearing not only her hair with thick waves but also a yellow skirt with gold details, which are also shown stuck in her figure, especially in her enormous charms.

It seems that she is not wearing anything on top, however you cannot notice much because her hair covered part of her charms.

As for the photograph on the right, he was shown with his black hair as long as his blonde look just that the style could be said to have varied a bit in terms of hairstyle, but only a bit actually.

In this second photo it is shown with a single piece on top, precisely in the lower part which by the way is black, in this photo it can be noticed even more because her hair does not cover as much as in the other photo.

His publication has more than 64 thousand red hearts and comments are close to 600, several of them are excited and captivated by its beauty and elegance.

This is not the first time Aleida Nunez She shares content of this type with us and we are not only talking about how flirtatious she looks but because of her looks. She is currently wearing her hair with some lights and not completely blonde, despite this, any hair color she uses looks perfect on her.

Beautiful charm of a woman many kisses greetings from Tijuana “,” How much beauty in a single woman “,” Regia and subtle so be simple “, wrote some fans.

In addition to being a television actress, Aleida is also a singer and a runway model, in fact, that is how she started her career, which is why she tends to change her style of look on some occasions, whether to act or make presentations at her shows.

Precisely in the soap opera “Tomorrow is Forever“In her character of Gardenia she was wearing her long hair with wide waves and in brown, this is something typical in the novels sometimes we see the actors and actresses wearing different looks, all for the good of the project.

A few weeks ago when she was to be crowned the queen of the LGBT + pride She was wearing beautiful black hair, however, as you will remember, the coronation did not end due to some inconveniences with the event organizer. Despite this, Aleida looked beautiful not only with her look but also with her flirtatious and striking outfit.