Blonde Bomber Goes For Vacant WBA Bantamweight World Title

The undefeated Australian boxer, Ebanie Bridges, popularly known as “The Blonde Bomber”, wants to show that she is not only a statuesque beauty and with just 5 fights under her belt, all with victory, she has an immediate opportunity and will participate in a decisive fight this year. Saturday night April 10 at Wembley Arena, when she faces Britain’s Shannon “The Baby Face Assassin” Courtenay for the vacant WBA bantamweight title.

Courtenay enters the fight with an impressive 6-1 record, with her only loss coming to former interim champion Rachel Ball. The Brit has the physical advantage as she enters the fight with a longer reach and is taller as well. In addition, the 27-year-old is light and can move well. Therefore, she relies heavily on the backlash.

Always on the lookout for big deals, MatchRoom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn spotted the Blond Bomber phenomenon on social media and didn’t hesitate to sign the fight, which is sure to catch the public’s attention.

In dialogue with Sky Sports, the boxer said: “I am stereotyped by my appearance: ‘pretty girls can’t box and pretty girls aren’t smart.’ It has nothing to do with my record because there are many girls with more fights than me. The difference? It’s the way I look. Let’s be realistic. If I was wearing what everyone else was wearing, people wouldn’t be interested. “.

And I add: “I am trying to attract more eyes to the sport. You can criticize me as much as you want. But if it seemed simple, you wouldn’t even know this fight is happening. People will tune in to see if this girl wears the lingerie. Can she really fight, or is she just a model? The thing is, Shannon and I can really fight.