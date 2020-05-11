In the wake of the pandemic, cyber attacks have increased as working life has mostly moved to digital environments. The home office, although it is not a new work scheme, has brought with it different computer security challenges. To deal with them, blockchain tools could prove useful.

The operation of hundreds of companies has been maintained thanks to remote work. However, the lack of security and data protection policies and sensitive information (such as trade secrets) has become noticeable. Due to this situation, cyber crime has increased.

Regarding the above, figures from Trend Micro, a cybersecurity firm, revealed that Mexico ranks 21st among the 25 countries with the most cyber attacks in the midst of the health contingency. One of the most common attacks seen is phishing (for theft of confidential information) that has increased 350% since the pandemic began. Due to this situation, the risk for companies of loss or disclosure of confidential information has also increased.

Among the information that could be easily lost are the industrial secrets that are nothing more than confidential information that represents a certain company a competitive or economic advantage over the competition. Such secrets can include customer lists, software programs, business plans, and even cooking recipes.

These trade secrets are, for many companies, “the most valuable intangible asset.” But for them, there is no authority in charge of managing the rights or carrying out a formal registration procedure unlike trademarks and patents, for example.

“This information is protected internally and its validity and validity depends a lot on the protection that the holders of the information do so that it does not go out into the public domain; once it is in the public domain, it ceases to be an industrial secret and anyone could use it, “explained José Miguel Mena López, Director of Legal Services at ClarkeModet México.

But how can blockchain technologies be used to protect this type of sensitive and valuable information for companies?

Mena López explained that “the blockchain is associated with the cryptocurrency market because that was the first use it was given when this technology was generated. But eventually it began to be used for other types of commercial and industrial applications. Particularly in the Industrial property is used to generate a digital evidence record as this technology constitutes a kind of industrial record. “

In other words, this technology is, in a certain way, an immutable and permanent world registry that “can guarantee the existence and ownership of the information from a certain time”. It is for this reason that Mena López considers blockchain to be an effective way of protecting “all the information that does represent an economic advantage to the company.”

Furthermore, the use of this technology complies with the legal requirement for the holder of sensitive information or industrial secrets to establish sufficient protection measures. Therefore, this would allow to initiate actions against the person or persons responsible for misappropriation and / or disclosure of this sensitive data.

Although effective, the blockchain by itself is not enough. This technology “is just another tool. Companies need to design a whole framework of legal, computer and physical protection by which it can be effectively demonstrated that they have taken all reasonable measures to protect trade secrets. That is, an entire protection plan that companies should consider as a policy of industrial secrecy, “explained the manager.

Another of the advantages of the blockchain is reflected in aspects of time, money and security. Well, “each registry is more efficient in cost than going to the notary itself” for the latter to issue “right in a sealed envelope”. The blockchain, although it must be complemented by other aspects, “is one more tool that allows it to be registered immediately” and can reduce “the risk of displacement and expenses” associated with the use of a notary.

In addition to taking all the necessary measures to safeguard the sensitive information of companies, both in digital and physical environments, awareness of this is important.

“Companies must be sensitized to the creation of frameworks and the importance of having a policy of protection of industrial secrets. It is part of the responsibility of the company to raise awareness among employees and therefore generate a protection framework. Awareness of the importance of industrial secrets is the first thing that companies must take into account, “José Miguel Mena López concluded.

